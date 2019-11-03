The annual Greek Festival at Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church on Winter Street is drawing big crowds this weekend.
People have been flocking to the Hellenic Community Center for authentic Greek food since the start of the weekend-long event Friday.
The menu features Greek cuisine including lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, spinach pie and other specialties, as well as homemade Greek pastries.
There is still have time the get a taste of Greece. The final day is today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event has free admission and free parking.