The mid-afternoon staff meeting at Lawrence CommunityWorks erupted in spontaneous cheers Wednesday as word arrived that the Associated Press had called the passage of ballot Question 1, the so-called Fair Share Amendment, also known as the millionaires tax.
“Everyone was screaming,” said Jamill Martinez, a community organizer at the local nonprofit.
The approval of the state constitutional amendment — put to voters last Tuesday, Election Day — validated the supporters’ efforts to improve schools and transportation in resource-strapped cities, especially their own, Lawrence.
With Martinez coordinating, Lawrence City Councilor Celia Reyes and four female volunteers had knocked on the doors or called the phones of 4,000 potential voters in Lawrence between June and Election Day, urging them to vote Yes on 1.
They and others in the Fair Share Amendment’s Merrimack Valley region, directed by Joshua Alba, of Lawrence, also encouraged unregistered voters to register, and maintained a data base indicating whom they had contacted and other information.
Now the task becomes ensuring that the revenue generated, starting with tax year 2023, flows to the needs that the funding is intended to support, said Alba, also a Lawrence School Committee member.
Alba and other Question 1 supporters gathered in Lawrence off Merrimack Street on Friday afternoon to talk about the campaign and what remains to be done.
The amendment to the state Constitution levies a 4% surtax on annual income over $1 million. The resulting revenue is expected to raise between $1.2 billion and $2 billion annually for education and transportation needs.
Statewide, Yes votes exceeded No votes, 52% to 48% (1,231,037 to 1,136,169), in large part due to overwhelming support in cities with major needs and greater percentages of lower income people, immigrants and people of color — cities including Boston, Worcester, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Springfield and Holyoke.
In Lawrence, 6,037 voters supported the question and 3,323 opposed it.
Results were the opposite in other nearby towns and cities. No votes outdistanced Yes ballots in Andover (7,914 to 6,453), Haverhill (9,421 to 8,770), Methuen (8,648 to 7,165) and North Andover (6,726 to 5,164).
It is up to the state Legislature to appropriate Fair Tax Amendment funding for public education, public colleges and universities; and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation.
Alba says it falls to the public — coalitions of families, workers, unions, businesses and organizations — to identify critical needs through forums and other events and urge legislators to fund the improvements.
“So that we can have a real democratic process about where the money goes,” Alba said.
A main supporter of Question 1 was the Massachusetts Teachers Union.
Kim Barry, president of the Lawrence Teachers Union who has worked as a reading specialist and ESL teacher in the school system, says poor air quality, classrooms crowded with pupils and inadequate supplies leave teachers struggling to educate their students.
“In Lawrence, a lot of the schools are 100 years old and are small, decrepit and do not have enough staff to service the needs of the students, let alone the resources such as paper and books, computers,” Barry said.
Opponents of Question 1 argued that there was no guarantee that revenue from the tax would be spent on education and transportation.
Proponents, however, said the additional money is constitutionally guaranteed to be spent on public education and transportation.
Not only that but the money must be targeted to places that have fewer resources, says Tom Meyers, a retired Andover High School social studies teacher who worked part-time for the Massachusetts Teachers Association advocating for Question 1.
“Under the law they are required to get a greater portion of that money,” said Meyers.
The Student Opportunity Act and the Education Reform Act require that the larger proportion of state aid go to cities and towns that are less advantaged, he said.
In Lawrence 96% of the money for education comes from state funding, Chapter 70 money. In Andover, it flips over, and approximately 4% of the budget comes from state funding, he said.
Meyers campaigned for Question 1 in the field over a broad section of northern Massachusetts. He recruited teachers and they knocked on doors and talked to people about Question 1 throughout the region.
Yes votes did well in some towns and cities that are not disadvantaged, places such as Newburyport, Arlington, Lexington and Acton.
Noah Berger, director of MeVa, the Merrimack Valley Transit Authority, which provides bus transportation, said the Question 1 vote showed people of the Commonwealth value public transportation and education.
“I think that bodes well for our future,” he said.
He hopes funding will allow MeVa to extend its bus service later in the evening. Service stops at 6 p.m. in Haverhill and 7 p.m. in Lawrence.
Martinez, of Lawrence CommunityWorks’, says public transportation is essential for many people.
Residents depend on bus service to get to and from work or medical appointments or shops for food and other necessities.
Martinez, Alba and other supporters say the funding from Question 1 has the potential to improve lives through education and transportation.
“I hope it is a turning point,” Alba said.
