Accused murderer Delafuentes was also injured after May 2017 scuffle 

TIM JEAN/Staff photoHayden Delafuentes, right, talks with his attorney in the courtroom with a medical mask on and in between plexiglass while on trial in Salem Superior Court. Delafuentes is on trial for the stabbing and murder of Matthew Sabatino, 28, in 2017 in Haverhill. He is also accused of stabbing and seriously injuring Daniel Doore in the same incident.