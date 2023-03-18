The donations started on front porches in the Andovers in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic locked everything down.
Locals started making and donating protective cloth masks, collecting bottles of hand sanitizer and stacking up coveted toilet paper from wherever they could find it.
Random acts of kindness and appreciation would soon follow for nurses, health care workers and first responders — employees who were unable to be quarantined from the contagious virus at home.
Donation drives would be held for cereal, diapers and more. Batman, in his Batmobile, and baskets full of crayons, markers and coloring books, lifted the spirits of weary children dulled by the pandemic.
Now, three years later, the groundswell of altruism continues to expand and grow throughout the Merrimack Valley.
The Kindness Collaborative, as the effort was named, is now a registered non-profit which has reinvented and strengthened its prongs and is laying out blueprints for future efforts.
“We have seen a ton of organic growth since we started,” said Alex Bromberg, an Andover father, who is now TKC’s executive director.
More than 6,000 people, including private individuals, area businesses and non-profit organizations, are involved.
“We went for over three years without asking anyone for a single penny,” explained Bromberg, noting TKC will soon begin fundraising efforts.
This past week, as we marked three years since the pandemic, the group announced its “Reimagining Kindness” campaign designed to make and utilize kindness in different ways and allow more ways for people to get involved.
Four new partners were also announced: Ruth’s House Haverhill, Community Giving Tree, Merrimack Valley YMCA and Merrimack Valley Dream Center. Businesses are being empowered and engaged through TKC’s “Kind Business” program. New workshops and classes are going to be offered, including a cooking show and “Kindness Report.”
And the group now has its own website, kindnesscollab.org, to sort direct acts of kindness, Bromberg said.
“We’ll be going full steam ahead ...We want to make the most of our momentum and people,” he said.
Bromberg pointed to some of the recent efforts of TKC, which included locating and reconditioning a trumpet to be used at a funeral, assisting a woman in need of an organ transplant and providing cartons of shampoo, soap and other toiletries to The Merrimack Valley Dream Center, which offers free, hot showers to the homeless and others in need.
The efforts no longer just encompass Andover and North Andover, but also stretch into Lowell, Haverhill and hopefully soon in Newburyport. TKC has an office at the Innovation Hub in Haverhill and a designated collection area at the North Andover senior center. An area billboard will soon showcase TKC, he said.
“It’s such a pleasure to know everything we do has an impact in the community,” Bromberg said.
From simple to complex needs and across all demographics, people need to know “the community has your back and the community is here for you.”
“Everybody needs an act of kindness sometimes,” Bromberg said.
