HAVERHILL — Things were going well at Mr. Mike's restaurant after it and other dining spots got the state's go-ahead to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Mike's was following all mandatory safety guidelines, including regular disinfection, having employees wear masks and spacing dining tables apart, owner Mike Difeo said.
Then one of Mr. Mike's employees tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Difeo to close the restaurant on Friday. It ended what would have been a very busy summer weekend for the popular business on upper Main Street (Route 125) near the Plaistow line.
Richard MacDonald, director of the city's Inspectional Services Department, said Difeo contacted a city health inspector Friday morning to say one of his employees notified him she had tested positive for the virus.
"He closed down voluntarily," MacDonald said, adding that Mr. Mike's will remain closed until health inspectors review the situation and visit the business, which must follow all protocols for disinfection.
MacDonald said the employee who tested positive for the virus worked as a food server and, although she did wear a mask on the job, could have been in close contact with other employees. It is uncertain if she was in close contact with customers, MacDonald said.
"City Health Nurse Mary Connolly will be following up with contact tracing to try to determine who the worker may have been in contact with," he said.
MacDonald emphasized that Difeo is working closely with city health officials toward a goal of reopening the restaurant as quickly and safely as possible.
Difeo said Mr. Mike's has been very busy since it reopened under state guidelines after the initial pandemic closure of restaurants. He set up a large tent in his restaurant's parking lot for outside dining, which attracted many customers.
Difeo said he hopes to reopen in three or four days, but that will depend on whether any of his employees has to be quarantined. In the meantime, he said he has hired a company to conduct a deep cleaning of the restaurant.
Difeo estimates he will lose thousands of dollars in business while the restaurant is closed.
"I feel bad closing on a Friday with no notice, but there was no way to alert customers," he said, noting Friday nights and weekends are the restaurant's busiest times. "Things were going well and we've been very lucky. We started with outdoor dining and then indoors as well, so it's been about a 50/50 mix."
Difeo explained that outdoor dining made up for the reduction of tables indoors, allowing for all tables to be properly spaced and making it possible for the same number of customers to be served as before the pandemic.
"It gives a black eye to the restaurant business at a time when other industries aren't being shut down," Difeo said about having to close based on state guidelines for restaurants. "If just one employee tests positive, we're shut down and although I understand why, it just doesn't seem like we're on a level playing field."
He said most of his workers returned after the restaurant's initial closure due to the pandemic, but that it's been hard finding replacements for those who did not come back.
"We usually have a stack of job applications, but at this time I don't have any," Difeo said. "We've been shorthanded, but our employees are working hard as we have a good staff."
He said he's waiting to learn whether any of his workers will have to be quarantined. They will all be needed if the restaurant is to reopen soon.
"We won't be able to reopen until the Board of Health does an inspection," he said. "I don't want this to happen again, but we have no control over it."
MacDonald said he realizes COVID-19 has affected many small businesses like Mr. Mike's and that in situations like this, the role of his department is to help them get running again safely.
"My goal is not to be punitive, but instead to educate," he said. "I'd rather have these businesses up and running and deal with them on normal inspectional basis. If they work with us, we will work with them, but we have a job to do and that's to protect the public.
"Right now the goal is to work through safety protocols and help Mr. Mike's get back open, but the stringent protocols prevent a lot of these kinds of businesses from reopening," MacDonald said. "Our inspectors are handling complaints every day about people not wearing masks and people sitting at bars when they should not be. We want to work with businesses but if we have to, we will take the next step, which is letters and fines, which are a last resort."