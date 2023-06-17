HAVERHILL — Allegations against School Committee member and mayoral candidate Scott Wood Jr. of racist language in private computer messages between the years 2007 and 2009, inappropriate behavior toward and statements about women, and allegations he was dishonest in employment applications have triggered a host of concerned responses from the community as well as from city and state elected officials.
Wood, 39, who is a also a former Haverhill police officer, responded to the comments Saturday afternoon, saying the allegations are part of a "political smear campaign" organized by City Councilor Melinda Barrett, who is also running for mayor. "This is nothing more than dirty, desperate politics," he added.
Wood is suing the city as well as one current and one retired police official claiming breach of contract related to what he says is the recent distribution of a 2013 pre-employment background check for a police officer job with Haverhill. He says the report is filled with "proven inaccuracies" and by agreement with the city was supposed to have been destroyed years ago.
Wood claims the distribution of that old background check conducted by a police official cost him police officer jobs in Wenham and Haverhill and that a more recent 2020 background report by Haverhill police contained only positive reviews by his former employers with no listed concerns that would prevent his re-employment.
"I have a right to clear my name," Wood told The Eagle-Tribune as to why he filed his lawsuit. "I consider the suit the only way to clear my name."
"None of the allegations were supported by evidence," Wood's lawyer, Suzanne Herold, stated in the recently filed lawsuit.
As information about the report has become public, elected officials and others reacted sharply.
In a joint statement issued on Friday, Congresswoman Lori Trahan and State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said they were deeply disturbed by the allegations that Wood used racist and offensive language, as well as allegations that he repeatedly acted inappropriately as a Merrimack College police officer.
"As an elected official and a candidate for the highest office in the city, Mr. Wood owes Haverhill residents an explanation for his alleged behavior detailed in two separate background investigations," they said.
Wood responded to Trahan and Vargas' statement saying, "they said they oppose racism and so do I."
The Rev. Kenneth Young, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Haverhill, issued an "urgent request to honor investigative integrity and to censure Scott Wood" and announced he would hold a protest on the steps of City Hall on Friday, June 16.
Wood responded to Young by saying: "This is part of a political smear campaign" organized by his opponent, City Councilor Melinda Barrett, "who is working with the reverend."
In a Facebook message to the community posted on Saturday, June 17, and signed by all nine members of the City Council, Council President Tim Jordan stated that in the wake of the allegations against Wood of racism, sexual harassment, and job misconduct, the City Council needed to reaffirm its zero tolerance policy for any type of hateful speech or acts.
"Your City Council firmly stands against all acts of hatred in all forms against a person or groups of people," said the statement. "We unequivocally condemn divisive forces of hate, and injustice against all persons, families, and communities. Hate speech is a threat to democracy, social cohesion, and order."
Jordan's message goes on to say the City Council supports the release of the investigative reports concerning Wood.
"Additionally, because we take this situation seriously but also recognize that there are multiple conflicts of interest within our city that have the potential to be barriers to any warranted change and/or action, we have referred this matter to the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General," Jordan's posting stated.
Wood responded to Jordan and his fellow council members by saying Barrett "is weaponizing the City Council for the benefit of her own campaign."
"How far and low are these individuals willing to go in an attempt to hinder my campaign and my name?" he asked. "I will not stand for it. I am reporting the matter to the Attorney General as an open, flagrant violation of Open Meeting Law. The Council drafted, approved and referred this letter to the IG with no public notice, a requirement under state law. I welcome any and all investigations into this matter. I look forward to all truths being told."
A copy of the 2013 background check report about Wood along with a report from 2022 that delved into "discrepancies" between the two reports was provided to The Eagle-Tribune by the Essex County District Attorney's Office as a result of a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, request.
A copy of a 2020 police background report in which then Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro recommended Wood be hired as an officer and contained only positive comments by Wood's various employers regarding his job performance was provided by Wood's lawyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.