HAVERHILL — Hoping to thwart a problem before it becomes one, City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua will present a proposal Tuesday night to amend a zoning ordinance to address the consumption of marijuana in public places.
Bevilacqua wants to prohibit cannabis cafes, marijuana lounges, and other social consumption establishments where people can buy and use pot on site, either indoors or outdoors.
The rule would apply to both inhaling and eating marijuana, according to the Tuesday City Council agenda.
The city already has issued special permits to four stores to sell marijuana. Bevilacqua said he's concerned that the council did not address lounges and other such establishments in the existing ordinance.
"I'm trying to stop this before it becomes a reality. This was not discussed at the time special permits were applied for," Bevilacqua said Monday.
"My concern is the next phase of impact is not just delivery, but what the industry calls 'cannabis cafes,' which allow for smoking and eating of marijuana-laced food that can be bought and consumed on site by eating or smoking it," he said.
Currently four pot shops have received permits and two more are expected to, at which point the city will reach the maximum number of shops allowed per its 35 square mile size.
"I don't think that's what the people of Haverhill wanted or deserve — up to six pot shops in their town or neighborhoods," Bevilacqua said.
"I hope the City Council will refer this proposal to the planning director and the city solicitor to develop the ordinance and come back to us quickly to vote on it," Bevilacqua said.
At the Sept. 30 meeting, councilors passed two Bevilacqua motions regarding delivery issues.
His first motion asked the city solicitor if the approved pot shops would need to have their special permits amended to make deliveries, noting that no mention was made of deliveries at that time.
In his second motion, Bevilacqua asked that the Haverhill Police Department develop some procedures, protocols and safeguarding of all involved in any delivery transaction.
At council hearings on special permits for retail marijuana shops, Bevilacqua has routinely voiced his objection to the businesses in Haverhill.
"We are now the 'pot city' of the Merrimack Valley," he said at the Aug. 20 council meeting.
Other councilors have said that by considering permits for retail marijuana shops they are carrying out the wishes of a majority of voters who approved legalizing the shops statewide.