AMESBURY — A Haverhill man wanted for cocaine distribution was arrested by Amesbury police Saturday night following a routine traffic stop, but not before hitting a local police officer in the face, according to Newburyport District Court records.
In addition to a possession to distribute a class B substance charge filed in Haverhill District Court, Joseph Flowers Jr., 46, now faces possession of a Class A drug, assault and battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, charges.
Flowers, accompanied by his attorney, was arraigned Monday morning in Newburyport District Court and released on a bail warning.
It is unknown what his status is in Haverhill District Court because it was not mentioned in court after Flowers was given a bail warning. An Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson did not return an email seeking clarification before The Daily News' deadline.
According to an Amesbury police report, Flowers had an active felony warrant for cocaine distribution. So when Officer Travis Tremblay discovered that fact while monitoring traffic on Route 110 around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, the officer pulled Flowers over near McDonald's.
After radioing for another officer to meet him at McDonald's for the felony warrant arrest, Tremblay approached Flowers and asked him to step out of his gold GMC Yukon.
By this time, officers Neil Moody and Shawn O'Brien had arrived to assist. Once Flowers learned that he was to be arrested, he became combative saying he did not have any warrants. With O'Brien's help, the officers began handcuffing him.
"I grabbed his right wrist and attempted to place him in handcuffs. This is when Joseph swung his right arm up in the air. When he did this he struck me in the face causing a small laceration to the bridge of my nose. He immediately started running toward my cruiser. I caught Joseph from behind wrapping both my arms around his upper body. I then foot swept Joseph's feet with my left foot tackling him to the ground," Tremblay wrote in his report.
The two officers, along with Moody, were able to handcuff Flowers and place him in Moody's cruiser. Flowers sustained a small cut over his right eye as a result of the struggle. Flowers declined medical treatment.
Tremblay was later told that O'Brien found what appeared to be fentanyl in Flowers' wallet, Tremblay added in his report.
The malicious destruction of property charge was based on damage to Tremblay's boots during the scuffle.