HAVERHILL — Tension over the reopening of schools is growing, after teachers returning to classrooms Friday said they found unclean conditions.
They said the situation ruins any confidence that buildings will be clean and safe for students and staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the academic year begins.
School officials acknowledged unclean conditions is some school settings, but said the conditions would not cause or allow for a coronavirus risk. They also said any unclean conditions will be dealt with before students arrive at schools next week.
After teachers began entering schools Friday morning — reluctantly because of COVID-19 concerns — reports of windowless work spaces, clogged sinks with stagnant water, dusty vents, and other complaints began pouring in, said Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association, the teachers union.
Parolisi said it was discouraging to discover such conditions after the union had many discussions with school officials in preparation for the school year.
"Our educators have been expressing serious concerns about the readiness of our buildings to be occupied safely throughout this process,'' Parolisi said. "After much deliberation and consideration, ultimately our members voted to trust the district but verify that conditions did, in fact, meet our expectations as promised by entering the buildings under duress today (Friday).
"Upon arrival, educators across the district's worst fears were realized when they returned to their workplaces to find them, in many cases, in unacceptable condition,'' he said. "It's really disheartening to see, especially given all of the rhetoric and publicity coming from the administration with regard to preparing our buildings, classrooms and work spaces for a safe reopening."
Other complaints from teachers included: very few cleaning products at Haverhill High; no signs at the high school or Consentino School certifying a review of ventilation systems after signs were supposed to be posted in every classroom; mouse droppings found by one teacher in a Haverhill High classroom; and a lack of air-purifying devices at the high school after the School Committee said the devices were purchased.
"We need to let the parents and community know what is really present in our work environment,'' Parolisi said.
Students who will learn in classrooms to start the academic year will begin arriving at schools Sept. 21, according to a new plan drawn up by school officials. For two weeks after that, students enrolled in a hybrid program — a mix of classroom and remote online learning from home — will attend school one day per week. Special education students and other children in specialized programs such as English language learners will attend school two days per week for that two-week period, according to the plan.
Students who choose to avoid classrooms and instead do all learning remotely will start their school year Sept. 16 and participate in online academics five days per week from that time forward. Starting Oct. 5, students in the hybrid program will begin going to classrooms two days per week and learning remotely the other three days. Also on Oct. 5, special education students and others in specialized learning programs will begin attending school four days per week.
Touring a school
After school officials became aware of teachers' concerns Friday, School Committeeman Scott Wood and Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns toured the high school. They invited an Eagle-Tribune reporter to join them.
"I have not seen anything related to COVID issues, although general cleanliness in some of the rooms is a concern, but it's been a concern for many years," Wood said during the tour.
Burns pointed out one classroom closet that was the source of a complaint about mouse droppings. He said the issue was addressed by a custodian.
"It was cleaned and disinfected," Burns said about the closet. "Rodents get into the building from time to time, especially during a change in the seasons."
Several exhaust vents on hallway walls were in need of cleaning as their metal fins were laden with dust. Burns said he would have them cleaned as soon as possible. The vents are not readily noticeable because they are located near ceilings.
Burns pointed out that every classroom in the high school has a supply of spray disinfectant, cans of anti-bacterial foam and large rolls of paper towels.
Hallways where teachers sign in at a desk have hand sanitizer and two cups, one filled with sanitized pens and the other to deposit used pens into.
Although hallways were cluttered with classroom desks and chairs, Burns said the furniture had been removed from classrooms to reduce the number of desks needed for social distancing. All furniture in hallways will be moved into temporary storage in the building, he said.
Stacks of air-purifier units were sitting in the school's cafeteria, waiting to be unboxed and installed in rooms throughout the building, although a number of the units had already been installed in classrooms.
"There is definitely some more work to be done and we have a few more days before the official start of school (Sept. 16) when all of the work will be done," Burns said about cleaning and furniture-moving efforts. "This is a time where custodians are touching up on some of the things they missed or cleaned earlier in the summer and have to go back and do again now that teachers are back."
He said teachers who find areas needing cleaning can contact him or the assistant principal.
"Some teachers have a relationship with custodians and go directly to them," he said.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the district's custodial staff has been working tirelessly to ensure schools are clean and ready for students next week.
"I am aware that some of our classrooms are not yet up to expectations," she said. "I have been touring buildings and working with the staff to identify areas in need of further cleaning. The majority of spaces in our 17 buildings are looking fabulous and, as we head toward the opening of schools ... we expect all spaces to be ready to go.''
Air quality debated
One of the main concerns expressed by teachers in recent weeks was whether classrooms and other parts of school buildings would have proper ventilation to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Parolisi said Marotta told him Bartlett School has an environmental problem and teachers there were told to work remotely Friday "because of concerns of mold in the building."
Marotta said mold was indeed found in the basement of the school during a walk-through late Wednesday afternoon.
"We had Servpro out on Thursday and they sealed off the basement while we get air quality tests of the space and the school," she said. "Axiom (an environmental consulting firm) was out to the building Thursday night and we are awaiting the air sampling and a scope of work to remediate."
Marotta said as of Friday, Bartlett staff was working remotely outside the building and that staff and students will not be allowed in the building until any necessary improvements are made.
School officials recently said a consulting firm's review of ventilation in all school buildings as the pandemic continues showed schools are ready for teachers and students to safely return.
In response to concerns about air quality in schools, the district hired a consultant to test every school building and make repairs to HVAC systems as needed, school officials said.
This week, the district received a letter from HVAC consultant LEFTFIELD noting the company has finished inspections of ventilation and exhaust systems at all 17 Haverhill schools as well as at the central office, and has certified that every building is in compliance with the American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning COVID-19 Building Readiness/Reopening Recommendations.
Parolisi said, however, that the consultant's review does not convince teachers the air in schools is healthy.
"This appears to be a very superficial certification without a whole lot of information,'' he said of the report. "It seems to say, 'The buildings are fine, just go in them.'
"The report says that the buildings are fine at a reduced capacity (of people) until repairs are made, but it doesn't tell us what that reduced capacity is,'' he said. "That's one of the things we asked for: By building, how many people are safe? We asked for 'if we do this, how many people can we have? What about if we do that?' We have a very brief description of ... what would be adequate."
To improve air quality, the School Department purchased more than 300 hospital-grade air-purification units, officials said.
A number of steps were taken to ensure air quality standards, according to the consultant's letter, including installing air-purification units; inspecting, repairing and replacing filters in uni-vents; installing window fans where appropriate; and monitoring roof exhaust fans where needed.
In some cases, such as at Consentino School, 33 uni-vents were found to either be non-functioning or missing and are awaiting repairs and replacement.
The air quality consultant advised the district to open classroom windows one hour before staff members report to school and keep them open an hour after the staff leaves.
The letter noted that additional work is needed on thermostat controls in many schools and that these will be necessary for heat control in colder weather. Parts needed for this work are in the buildings, but repairs have not been completed.
"The single biggest thing we have done as a school system to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our schools is to inspect and repair each uni-vent in every room in all of our buildings," Marotta said. "A uni-vent is not only the source of heat in a classroom but also the source of ventilation. Clean, fresh air is a key to keeping our staff and students healthy. In areas where there was no uni-vent or it is not fully operational and in areas that are high risk, we have installed air-purifiers."