HAVERHILL — With the blessing of the city’s Conservation Commission, the long-awaited extension of the rail trail from the Basiliere Bridge east to Washington Landing Park is slated to begin next spring.
The plan is to pave and make other improvements to 1,100 feet of an existing, simple trail that was created three years ago. It connects to the roughly half-mile long finished trail that runs between the Basiliere and Comeau bridges.
The finished trail, named in honor of Mayor James Fiorentini, was built on an old railroad bed and has a hot mix asphalt surface. It gives people a place to walk, run or bike along the river. City officials said the project to improve the other section of trail is expected to go out to bid Sept. 15.
The final hurdle to launching the project was approval by the Conservation Commission, which recently issued a permit for the project.
“The project has funding, it has state approval and now it has our approval,” said Ralph Basiliere, vice chairman of the commission.
He said that as the local permitting authority, the commission’s role during construction of the trail will be to ensure erosion controls are in place as outlined in the construction plan, that storm runoff is being managed properly, and that appropriate vegetation is planted along the riverbank.
“The commission is happy to permit the project as it will increase recreational opportunities along the river,” Basiliere said. “Anytime we create such opportunities we increase conservation stewardship.”
Starting at the south end of Basiliere Bridge, the new section of trail passes under a historic railroad “tell-tale” — a strip of overhanging metal rods that once warned train brakemen to duck when approaching an impending obstacle. Overgrowth such as invasive vines will be removed from the metal support structure and the tell-tale will be marked as a historic site.
Basiliere says the tell-tale may be one of only a few remaining in the country.
The trail, which runs past concrete walls where the Taylor-Goodwin lumber yard once operated, passes behind the Crescent Yacht Club, then crosses an old train bridge before ending at the South River Street entrance to Washington Landing Park.
Andrew Herlihy, the city’s division director of Community Development, said the longer-range goal is to extend the trail eastward to a planned rail trail in Groveland and to the planned Border to Boston trail, which would connect near Georgetown center.
Last year, the state agreed to provide the city with $1.2 million to help extend the trail.
Herlihy said the project will include the removal of railroad tracks, major landscaping, lighting and sidewalks on Railroad and Ferry streets to connect the trail to the Bradford Square area. The project will also include lighting under the Basiliere Bridge.
Herlihy said the plan includes the installation of security cameras and call boxes — emergency communication boxes connected to the police station.
He said the state also agreed to provide signs to mark the spot where President George Washington crossed the river in a ferry from Haverhill to Bradford. He said Washington had visited Portsmouth and was heading south to Andover when he made a stop in Haverhill.
Tom Wylie, a member of the Conservation Commission and Bradford Rail Trail Commission, has been involved in the trail for years and said he’s happy to see the next phase of the project become a reality.
“I’m very pleased,’’ he said. “This section of the trail has been in the planning stages for at least three years.’’