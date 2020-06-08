Andover/North Andover OA meetings are now virtual

ANDOVER — Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Until further notice, all face-to-face meetings are now being held via phone. For more information visit oambi.org, or call 781-641-2303.
Upper Room announces scholarship winner
DERRY — The Upper Room, a Family Resource Center, announces its winner for this year of the Anna Willis Memorial Scholarship. Emily Lefebre from Salem High School is awarded $500.
Upon the passing of Anna Willis, The Upper Room’s former executive director and one of its founders, the board of directors decided to keep Anna’s spirit alive through a scholarship to be offered annually. Funds are raised through donations at the annual auction fundraiser and dedicated to this scholarship.
When discussing the character of a student who the Willis family thought would represent some of the traits that Anna possessed, they agreed that students wishing to pursue education, who have an understanding of The Upper Room, and who have shared their own talents in volunteerism would be a good test to measure against for applicants. Lefebre will be heading to Rhode Island in the fall, to pursue her degree in veterinary medicine. She presented her application having donated to several local organizations that benefit our communities, in many areas.
“The Upper Room is a community agency, supporting families from across Southern New Hampshire, and it is an honor to support students in their desire to continue their education”, said Brenda Guggisberg, executive director of The Upper Room. “It is really interesting that this is the third year in a row that a Salem High Student has been selected to receive this scholarship, as Anna lived in Salem and was deeply invested in the school, and community there. She would be very excited to know her home town students are applying for this scholarship.
Bradford student awarded scholarship
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants recently awarded scholarships to three area residents.
Josmell Ramos of Bradford, a student at Northern Essex Community College and Jasmine Varona of Haverhill, a student at Haverhill High School/UMass Lowell, both received $1,000 Emerging Diversity & Inclusion Scholar Awards. North Andover’s Carolyn Roche, a student at UMass Amherst, received a $2,500 Women in Accounting Scholarship.
"The Society is honored to support young people who are the future of the CPA profession," said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the MSCPA.
Since the program’s inception in 2006, the MSCPA's Educational Foundation has awarded over 300 scholarships to aspiring CPAs, ranging from $2,500 - $10,000 and totaling more than over $1 million.
These scholarships are available for both undergraduate and graduate accounting students who are attending a college or university in Massachusetts or attending a college or university out-of-state with a permanent residence in Massachusetts. Scholarship funds are issued directly to the students and can be used for tuition, books, interviewing expenses or other needs.
Visit online at mscpaonline.org.
Methuen student awarded Teamsters scholarship
BOSTON – Ryan Haley of Methuen was among 28 high school seniors awarded college scholarships awarded by Teamsters Local 25 to help launch their college experience. A total of $56,000 was awarded during the local's May virtual membership meeting, which included a video presentation honoring the college-bound seniors.
A recent graduate of Methuen High School, Ryan will attend Bentley University this fall. Ryan is the son of William Haley, a Teamsters Local 25 member who works for the Boston Globe newspaper.
“Teamsters Local 25 feels a deep responsibility to provide opportunities for the youth who will be our next leaders,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Sean M. O’Brien. “During these uncertain times, we cannot forget the importance of supporting and inspiring the next generation to greatness. The smartest investment we can make is to educate our youth. These students who earned scholarships are smart, engaged and hard-working. From their example we can expect great things from the future generation.”
Since 2006, Teamsters Local 25 has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funds. All students are children or grandchildren of Local 25 members or retirees, as a way to help the next generation of leaders achieve their academic and career goals.
Teamsters Local 25 is the largest Teamsters Union in New England, representing 12,000 workers.