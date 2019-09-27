HAVERHILL — The School Committee heard from dozens of angry teachers Thursday evening.
The teachers had expected to vote on a proposed three-year contract that day. Instead, the vote was delayed because of a difference in how to interpret language on longevity pay, according to Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association.
Parolisi, who teaches eighth-grade civics at Consentino Middle School, estimated nearly 100 teachers attended the meeting.
Parolisi told the School Committee the teachers were “disappointed” that the ratification vote could not take place. His members want to be respected for “the time that they give to the Haverhill schools,” he said.
Both Parolisi and City Solicitor William Cox, who represented the School Committee in the negotiations, agreed that the two sides had “an agreement in principle” Sept. 11.
“An issue came to our attention,” Cox said. Parolisi said the issue was a discrepancy on longevity pay.
Cox said the School Committee needs additional time to resolve the situation.
“We are researching ways to reach an agreement,” he said.
Barry Davis, 28, told the committee he is “one of many young teachers” in the system.
“I love the 550 kids I teach,” said Davis, a music instructor.
“You are going to lose quality teachers,” he warned the School Committee. “I do not make a living wage.”
Timothy Brace, a math teacher at Hunking Middle School, said MCAS data show that Haverhill students are improving in their academic performance. The teachers deserve fair compensation, he said.
Katherine Macone, who has taught special education students for 24 years, said there have been times when she did not get a cost of living increase.
Lori Curry, a health educator, came to the Haverhill schools from Amesbury in 1993. She “welcomed the challenge of diversity,” she said.
She often has to help students who are struggling with anxiety over various problems they are facing, she said. It is not uncommon for her to stay in one of the schools until 6 p.m., she said.
“I teach them (students) empathy,” she said. Her colleagues, who filled the City Council chambers at City Hall, gave her a standing ovation.
Two School Committee members expressed support for the teachers, who have been working without a contract since July 1.
“I know how much time you put into your jobs,” Maura Ryan-Ciardiello said. “I support you 100 percent.”
Gail Sullivan, a retired educator, said she heard the teachers’ “anger and hurt.” While Sullivan was not on the negotiating team, she said it would not be fair to say the committee “reneged” on the agreement.
“Nobody wants to renege on anything,” she said. Sullivan assured the teachers they are “respected and honored.”