HAVERHILL — The banquet hall was busy and the day was just getting started. As people dined on Greek food and took a gander at the raffle selection, a line snaked around the hall.
While music was playing the dancing had yet to begin.
The Annual Greek festival took place on Friday and Saturday — put on by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox.
“If you want good food this is the place to come,” said Nancy Petalidas, a 42-year member of the church, as she carried a large pot from the banquet hall.
“We give our time, talent, money, whatever and we help out the church to survive. We keep them up.”
“I’ll go make some dough,” Petalidas added, carrying her pot away.
Among the diners was Maureen Matatall, who has been coming to the festival for around 15 years. She was there with Judy Hogan who started going to the festival two years before the pandemic.
Matatal lamented the fact that the festival lasted only 2 days and that a number of vendors had also been lost over the years.
But both agreed that one thing had not changed.
“The food’s delicious, no doubt about that,” said Judy Hogan.
Food that day included lamb, moussaka, pastitsio, spinach pie and souvlaki.
Craig Brown was there with his wife Martha Brown, both longtime Haverhill residents.
They said they were there both to support the church and because he loved their food, particular the gyros.
“You have to support all these organizations now, everyone is tough on money,” he said.
“So come in support them and have some really good food at the same time. Every year, every Friday and Saturday.”
Maryann Sialatis and her son Andreas worked at the entrance to the festival.
“The dancing will go on until 1 a.m. and the food will go as long as we can hold out,” Sialatis said.
