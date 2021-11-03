HAVERHILL — The annual Greek Festival sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox will be held Nov. 5, 6 and 7 at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov 7.
The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pastitsio, spinach pie, and other specialties. Homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades will be available throughout the weekend. Take-out will also be available on both days. On the evening of Nov. 6, live Greek music will echo throughout the hall. Raffle prizes, free admission and parking. For more information, contact the church office at 978-373-3311.
Field Trip to Peabody Essex Museum Friday
LAWRENCE — Residents of Lawrence are invited to join the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center for a field trip to the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass., Friday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Explore the museum and learn about the artwork, culture and history of the Yin Yu Tang: 200 year-old China House. There is no cost to residents but registration is required. Call 978-683-7316 for details. Two other field trips are planned for Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 to the museum.
This field trip is funded in part by the Lawrence Cultural Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.