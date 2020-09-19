HAVERHILL — From tours of local cemeteries to the downtown historic district to a trail that winds through the property of John Greenleaf Whittier's Birthplace, this year's Trails & Sails events in Haverhill include virtual and in-person events exploring the city's rich history.
Trails & Sails is organized and coordinated by Essex Heritage, the regional nonprofit that works to preserve and enhance natural, cultural and historic resources in Essex County.
Participants must pre-register for all Haverhill events because space is limited due to COVID-19. Face coverings over the nose and mouth must be worn at all in-person events and social distancing protocols will be followed.
For the following in-person events, pre-registration is required at info@buttonwoods.org:
Historic Bradford Common tour, Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m.
Pentucket Burial Ground tour, Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m.
Linwood Cemetery tour, Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m.
Architectural tour of the Washington Street Historic District, Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery tour, Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.
Elmwood Cemetery tour, Friday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.
Architectural scavenger hunts of the Washington Street Shoe District are ongoing during the 10 days of Trails & Sails. These family-friendly hunts offer picture clues that guide participants to various buildings on Washington and Wingate streets to learn about the architecture there.
A downloadable PDF is on the museum's website and will also be posted on the museum's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Self-guided walking tours of the Freeman Memorial Trail are happening at John Greenleaf Whittier's Birthplace through Sept. 27, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. Sturdy shoes and insect repellent are recommended. Participants are asked to be respectful of the property and of other visitors.
Adults and children accompanied by adults can visit 13 stations on the birthplace property, each a landmark cited in Whittier’s poetry or in his many biographies. Trail brochures are available in limited numbers in front of the birthplace or they can be downloaded at johngreenleafwhittier.com/visit.htm.
The Dustin Garrison House Association will present an outdoor program Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Participants can learn about the 1689 Garrison House once owned by Hannah Dustin and her husband, Thomas Dustin. Participants must register by calling Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
The Bella Building Walk is Friday, Sept. 25, at 12:30 p.m. Participants will stroll the streets of historic downtown Haverhill and learn about the city's rich Italian culture and history. Participants must register by calling Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
A complete guide to all events is available at trailsandsails.org/guides.