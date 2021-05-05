Another riverfront project coming to Haverhill: 7-story apartment building approved next to rail trail

HAVERHILL — When it comes to prime spots along the Merrimack River, Haverhill is getting what it wants.
New waterfront zoning intended to lure housing along the river is indeed attracting those projects — and the latest was approved this week.
The City Council has given the go-ahead to a seven-story building with 18 apartments at the site of the former Arthur Sharp True Value hardware store. The property overlooks the Bradford Rail Trail and the river.
Just as the Harbor Place building and Sal Lupoli's Haverhill Heights building have boosted the downtown in recent years, a similar change is happening on the Bradford side of the river. Several riverfront projects have been proposed or received the City Council's support in recent months, including the 18-unit building approved this week.
Patrick Lane, longtime owner of the Arthur Sharp True Value store on Middlesex Street, sold the building and land around it late last year to developer Alain Sfeir of Bedford, New Hampshire. At Tuesday's council meeting, local attorney Michael Migliori, representing Sfeir, gained site plan approval for the apartment building.
The council also granted waivers from the city's waterfront district zoning so Sfeir can build 18 units instead of only the five units allowed on the quarter-acre lot by the zoning, create 18 parking spaces where 27 are required, and erect a 91-foot-tall building where 55 feet is the maximum allowed by the zoning.
Migliori said the rental units will be market rate, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and 1,000 square feet. He said a rooftop patio for tenants and guests is part of the $6 million project, which contains no commercial units.
Sfeir said construction is expected to begin in six to eight months and be completed about a year and half later. He estimated the rental price for each unit will be $2,000 to $2,200 per month, although that could change, he said. The building will be made up primarily of glass and steel, according to the plans.
Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien questioned whether 18 parking spaces for 18 apartments will be enough, while Councilor William Macek said he did not want the public to use tenant parking to access the rail trail walking area along the river. Sfeir agreed with Macek and said the project will offer no public parking.
Indicating it was the right kind of project for the area, Macek, Daly O'Brien and councilors Michael McGonagle, Thomas Sullivan, Timothy Jordan and John Michitson voted in favor of the development, with the stipulation that sewer service to the project follow a recommendation by Assistant Public Works Director Robert Ward.
Councilor Colin LePage was absent from the meeting.
Voting against the project were councilors Joseph Bevilacqua, who said the project is too big for the area, and Council President Melinda Barrett, who said the project required too many concessions from the city and that it could set a bad precedent for future developments.
The project's architect, Matthew Juros of Fishbrook Design Studio on downtown Wingate Street, said the development site is a low-lying area and that land just south of the project rises significantly.
"There are no views that are stolen from residents (neighbors) or passersby," he said of the project's effect.
Juros said the apartment building will hang over about half of the project's parking spaces, while the rest of the spaces will be covered by a metal roof topped with solar panels.
The building's ground floor will include a lounge area, a lobby and a mail room, Juros said. The six floors above will each have three apartments, according to the plan.
Migliori said the project meets the objectives of the city's waterfront district zoning in several ways, such as allowing public access to the river and rail trail, and making a strip of city-owned land between the rail trail and Sfeir's property more attractive.
The development is the latest in a series of proposed housing projects along the river, including a sprawling complex at the former Ornsteen Heel factory site next to the Bradford commuter train station. The council plans a May 25 public hearing on a request to build 290 apartments and some commercial space at that old factory property next to the Comeau Bridge.
In November, the council approved a complex with nine condos at the site of the former Skelley Motors gas station next to the river. Vacant for decades, the property at 229 Water St. is next to the entrance to the Buttonwoods Riverside Trail, a public walkway along the river.
In January, despite opposition from neighbors, the council approved local businessman Ernie Cioto's proposal to construct three five-story buildings at 38 Railroad St., a former industrial site just east of Crescent Yacht Club on the Bradford side of the river. The council approved the project after it was scaled down from 60 units to 48.