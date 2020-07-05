Antkowiak steps down as Tilton principal for new role in school system

HAVERHILL — Come September, there will be a new head tiger in charge at Tilton Elementary School now that longtime principal Bonnie Antkowiak has accepted a promotion to become the district's chief of teaching, learning and leading — a position that will have her sharing her talents with administrators rather than students.
After five years at the helm of Tilton School, Antkowiak began her new role this week in the School Department's central office. Superintendent Margaret Marotta called her a "natural choice" for the position, which combines duties from existing roles into a new job to better serve the district.
"She knows the school district and community and particularly at this point in time, that's especially important," Marotta said. "She's able to jump right in and do the work. She's earned a lot of respect with school leaders and families so she was a natural choice."
In her new role, Antkowiak will oversee curriculum and curriculum development and mentor principals as part of Marotta's leadership team.
"I'll be helping with hiring and assisting with training. I'm excited for something new," Antkowiak said. "A big part of my job will be helping principals guide their schools. A principalship is a huge job and I don't think people realize how much support it takes — I'm hoping I can be the support for them."
Antkowiak's new role as the chief of teaching, learning, and leading is budgeted at $145,000.
This is Antkowiak's 26th year as a Haverhill educator. She began her career as a long-term substitute in 1994 before teaching at the Fox School and serving in assistant principal and principal roles at Smiley, Walnut, Burnham and Golden Hill Elementary Schools before joining Tilton School. Antkowiak is widely credited with improving that school's scores as part of a turnaround grant program several years ago.
Tilton Lower School's current Assistant Principal Erin MacKay will succeed Antkowiak on an interim basis, Marotta said, with Meg Fitzgerald and Shaun Bateman rounding out the assistant principal leadership team for the upper and lower schools.
MacKay's position is budgeted at $125,000 for the new fiscal year, while Fitzgerald and Bateman's positions are budgeted at $98,496. According to Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling, an educator's degrees and years of service with the district impact their final salary.
Interviews continue for a new principal at the Silver Hill Elementary School, Pfifferling said. Bradford Elementary School's new principal Diane Seibold started her job Wednesday after coming to Haverhill from the Dudley-Charleton Regional School District.
Haverhill's first day of school is Wednesday, Sept. 2.