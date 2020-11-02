HAVERHILL — The same developer who plans to transform the former St. Joseph School into apartments received the city's blessing to build a mixed-use building in Lafayette Square.
Jonathan Cody, who operates Atlantis Investments LLC, was granted a special permit in June to create 28 studio apartments and eight one-bedroom apartments, all priced at market rate, in the former school building on Broadway, just outside Lafayette Square.
Cody said he finalized the purchase of the school from the Boston Archdiocese on Oct. 23 and plans to begin construction at the beginning of the year and complete the project in about a year and a half.
Now, Cody plans to erect a three-story building at 42 Lafayette Square, adjacent to the former Haverhill Bank property, which he owns and is currently leasing to a social service agency.
He said he expects to begin construction in April and complete the project about a year later.
Cody's lawyer, Russell Channen, told the City Council when it met Oct. 20 that the property in Lafayette Square has been vacant since 1997, when a fire destroyed a mixed commercial and residential building there.
Channen said Cody's project would include two commercial units on the first floor and 14 market-rate residential units, one on the first floor behind the commercial units and the rest on the second and third floors.
The project would include commercial and residential parking, Channen said, noting the building Cody plans to construct will be consistent in architectural design to what is already in the neighborhood.
"This is a win-win for everybody," he said.
City Council President Melinda Barrett closed the hearing after no one spoke up in favor or in opposition to Cody's request for a special permit.
Councilor Michael McGonagle praised Cody for what he referred to as his "continued investment in Haverhill, and specifically in Lafayette Square."
"I think it's going to revitalize the area, once the St. Joseph School project is done and then this," McGonagle said. "I think the citizens of Haverhill will appreciate the fine work you do."
As a condition of the special permit, the mayor worked out an agreement with Cody to make one of his units available as an affordable unit.
Cody told the council that the former Haverhill Bank building that he owns is currently being leased by Vinfen as their Haverhill office.
Vinfen is a nonprofit social service agency that works for and with the state Department of Mental health to provide people with disabilities a range of support services, including housing such as group homes.
The council approved Cody's request for a special permit, 8-0, with Councilor William Macek absent.