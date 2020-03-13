HAVERHILL — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and after conferring with Cardinal Sean O'Malley, all Archdiocese of Boston parish schools and Archdiocesan elementary and high schools will be closed for two weeks from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
"On an ongoing basis, we will consider whether this period needs to be extended further," according to a statement from the Catholic Schools Office.
Locally, the closings affect St. Michael School in North Andover, St. Monica in Methuen, Lawrence Catholic Academy in Lawrence and Sacred Hearts School in Haverhill.
All closed Catholic schools are urged to make their best effort to provide ongoing learning and provide meals to any students eligible for free or reduced priced lunch. These meals should be offered to students without entering the building; box meals are allowed.