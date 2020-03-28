HAVERHILL — Area mayors say they're using a number of different tactics to prevent the shutdown of entire departments, but still be able to offer services to the public.
As the threat of COVID-19 keeps people away from public life, mayors are having as many city employees working from home as possible, are operating skeleton crews and are staggering work schedules in an effort to keep things running, while still keeping staffers safe.
In Haverhill, city departments have staggered their workforce to avoid the possibility of entire departments being wiped out at one time and unable to respond to the needs of residents.
For instance, Mayor James Fiorentini said, snow plowing was divided into two groups who were scheduled to work different shifts.
"The Highway Department has divided into two shifts for the first time for contingency planning," Fiorentini said, noting everything is subject to change.
Fiorentini's Chief of Staff Allison Heartquist works from 8 a.m. to noon in the office and the rest of the day from home, while mayoral aide Shawn Regan works from noon to 4 p.m. in the office and in morning he works from home.
"We have three people working on 311 from home," Fiorentini said about the city's constituent services line. "Most other City Hall employees are working from home."
Fiorentini said that last week each department began preparations to work from home and every office has a skeleton crew to minimize the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.
"We're trying to comply with the governor's order," Fiorentini said. "We're having all phone calls directed to their cell phones and everyone has a computer they use to tie into the city's system."
In Methuen, Mayor Neil Perry noted that he's in almost daily conversation with Fiorentini and Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, either by phone or by text.
"We are also staggering work shifts and we have people working remotely as much as possible," Perry said.
Methuen City Hall is still open, but customers are being asked to make appointments before stopping by.
"People have been terrific about it and we're encouraging online transactions and we also have a drop box," Perry said. "All of this slowed the traffic to City Hall to a trickle."
Rivera said he is following the same procedures as Methuen and Haverhill by staggering department work schedules and operating skeleton crews in an effort to continue offering the public the services they need.
"My office is the only office open in City Hall and most others are working from home," Rivera said. "But, some folks do come in on critical situations to print a check or pay a bill."
And in the event the mayors themselves become incapacitated and are unable to carry out their duties during this period of coronavirus outbreak, they have a plan for succession.
In Haverhill, Fiorentini said the president of the City Council would take charge per the city's charter. Same goes for Perry and Rivera, who would also turn over their duties to their City Council presidents.
Fiorentini said that in the event Haverhill Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly should also be unable to carry out her duties, one of the school nurses would be asked to take her place until she returns.
Perry said he would do the same thing when it comes to public health nurse Amy Ewing should she become incapacitated.
"We brought in a dozen school nurses who are being trained in an effort to maximize our output, so we'd have the head school nurse take over for the public health nurse," Perry said.