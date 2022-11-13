HAVERHILL — The hall at the Armenian Apostolic Church was packed.
But it wasn’t just Armenians who attended the Route 125 church’s annual Fall Bazaar.
People from all walks of life attended as well, something the organizers welcome.
“We do it for our own and we do it for the community,” said Kim Dandurant, Parish Council Chair at the Church. “It’s very important to share all of our traditions, and people really enjoy it.”
Alexis Hager, of Haverhill, was a case in point.
“One of our favorite things to do is to find new adventures in food and culture,” said Hager. “It is just really nice to be able to come and experience it with their community.”
The event, which focused primarily on Armenian food, feature lamb shish kebabs, chicken, losh kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian menu, lulu kebab (limited), as well as hot dogs and chips.
A pastry and cuisine table featured spinach pie, vospov kheyma, lamejun, ghapama, tourshi, paklava, choereg and khadaif.
There were also gift baskets and cash prize raffles.
Lorraine Ellis, who described herself as 100% Armenian, enjoyed a losh kebab, which she described as “a seasoned hamburger type thing.”
Kim Danurant said that she thought visitors to the church were enjoying the lamb kebobs the most. She said many attendees preferred the kheyma, which she described as raw meat with scallions and peppers.
To learn more about the church or look for information on future events, visit their website at: www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org
