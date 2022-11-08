HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, will hold its annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 6 p.m.
The event will feature Armenian food, including lamb shish kebab, chicken, losh kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian menu, lulu kebab (limited), as well as hot dogs and chips.
A cuisine and pastry table will offer spinach pie, vospov, lamejun, ghapama, tourshi, paklava, choereg and khadaif. Armenian cookbooks will be available for purchase. There will also be a souvenir table, beauty counter and a Sunday School table.
Raffle tickets are $2 each for cash prize of $200, $300 and $500. Gift basket raffle tickets are 10 for $5. Raffle winners need not be present to win.
For each dinner purchased, $1 will be donated to Armenian families of soldiers killed in action.
For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, visit online at hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call 978-372-9227.
