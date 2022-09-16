HAVERHILL — Black and white photographs of agriculture, farming and Midwest culture in Iowa highlight the first gallery show of the fall semester in Northern Essex Community College’s Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace on the Haverhill campus.
The show is titled “The Middle-West” and features 34 photographs by Jeff Caplan.
An opening and artist talk is Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Middle-West exhibit is open now through Oct. 15.
Caplan, 49, took the photographs starting in 2019 when he moved from his native Lowell to Oskaloosa, Iowa, for a position at William Penn University, where he taught photography and video production until June of this year, when he moved to Wells, Maine.
He says living in a rural setting in Iowa gave him a new perspective on his art and his life.
“Living in this unfamiliar place, I was able to see the country from two very different perspectives as it lumbered through a turbulent time, which included a volatile political climate, a division of solidarity within the United States, and a global pandemic that was traumatizing for so many of us,” he said.
Caplan said his exhibit at NECC is a culmination of images that were created while he was living and exploring many of the counties that make up Southeast Iowa.
“Native American names like Mahaska, Wapello, and Keokuk make up these rural areas in a state whose primary industries are the agriculture of industrial corn and soybean, as well as pork and egg production,” he said.
Works on display include “Ozinga Feed Service Inc.,” which captures the shining steel silos of a livestock feed processing plant, and a display of vintage tractors from a small county fair in “Tractor Faces 1-10.” Caplan says these images evoke a culture that perhaps embraces the simpler things in life and is happy to live in a place with fewer distractions than those in more populated areas.
“Being miles and miles away from friends and family during this time period was not easy, but it created and fostered a time of professional growth, reflection, and healing in my life,” he said. “These photographs are a part of that process.”
The Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace is located in the Bentley Library on NECC’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliot St., and is open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This show is sponsored by the NECC Art Department and the Liberal Arts Division.
For more information, contact mcarter@necc.mass.edu or mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.