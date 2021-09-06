Art Walk season concludes with special exhibits, events

HAVERHILL — This year's Haverhill Art Walk will end its five-event season with a grand finale on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Art Walk highlights local businesses and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.
Along Merrimack Street, Wisteria Montessori School will host visual artists James Sullivan and Helen Duncan, while ceramicist Cynthia Mwaura will be selling her work at the Haverhill Print Café. Photographer Nick Rao will be across the street at La Pizza di Forno.
Washington Square will be hopping with live music curated by artist collective Heaventown Haverhill while Bubbles McGee will be entertaining folks of all ages. Outside Casa Blanca, Michael LaBranche, Marie Neuner and Cindy Knight will painting en plein air — outdoors.
The Buttonwoods Museum at 240 Water St. will host a Puerto Rican art exhibit, guest curated by Graciela Trilla, featuring art created in various mediums including paintings, drawings, lithographs, wood carving prints and serigraphs, as well as ceramics and an exhibit of the 500-year-old Puerto Rican art of making lace, recognized as Mundillo.
The Switchboard at 43 Washington St. will host the Haverhill High Fine Arts Academy Faculty Show and next door at G’s restaurant, Debbie Shirley will present a live painting demonstration. On Wingate Street, The Winged Rabbit will feature works by owner and artist Patricia Bruno.
Also on Wingate Street, a wood burning demonstration by Rachel Johnson is at the Peddler’s Daughter and the newly opened Sketches and Drips will be showcasing Kristen Anderson's art.
The Burgess building at 143-145 Essex St. will host dance demonstrations by Melanie Capalbo and students of RISE Movement studio, demonstrations of 3D printing and laser engraving by Creatorpult Games, a trunk show of stained and fused glass art by Faith Benedetti, spin art with Lisa Hertel for $1, and artwork by David LeBlanc.
The YMCA on Winter Street will host cartooning demonstrations by Mela Rogers at 3 p.m.
Aliana de la Guardia of Guerilla Opera will be presenting a free preview of an immersive and multimedia chamber opera based on true stories of Ellis Island immigrants. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in GAR Park and will continue along the street to HC Media studios in Harbor Place.
A full map of the event’s programming can be found on the Haverhill Art Walk Facebook event page and at www.creativehaverhill.org.
Haverhill Art Walk is coordinated by Hailey Moschella in conjunction with Creative Haverhill to support the local arts community. Haverhill Art Walk is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, and the Mass Cultural Council Cultural Districts program.