Arts center, museum seen as way to connect downtown  

HAVERHILL — For Stuart Weitzman, Haverhill's cultural happenings all start where Merrimack and Washington streets meet.
That's why he proposed building an $86 million shoe museum and performing arts complex there, in the city's downtown district, developers Ben Consoli and Matt Juros said.
Consulting with the well-known footwear designer on the new project, the two local developers — along with the rest of the Weitzman Initiative for the Arts and Industry team — said Weitzman told them downtown is where he wants to carve out his legacy.
“Stuart began focusing on what his legacy was going to look like and he believed that, as many of us do, that this is a geographic center of the city and that right now, it's kind of a doughnut hole of cultural activity,” Juros said of the 34,000-square-foot space currently occupied by the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority bus terminal.
Mayor James Fiorentini said talks about the proposed project at 12 Washington Square has been ongoing for the past two years. Weitzman, whose father Seymour owned a shoe shop on Essex Street, came to Haverhill for several of those planning conversations, his colleagues said.
A proposal for the complex includes an eight-story building with a museum displaying Weitzman's shoes, a theater and a restaurant. A maker-space for inventors and start-up businesses is also planned.
Juros goes back to his original food analogy when describing how the undertaking could impact the Queen Slipper City — a nickname Haverhill earned generations ago when it was a leading maker of women's shoes.
“If we fill that doughnut hole with jelly, that's sort of the right move in terms of the physical layout of downtown,'' Juros said. "It will energize both Merrimack and Washington streets. It's got access to parking, makes sense on all different levels of urban planning acumen and just feels right.”
Should the project move forward, any decision to sell the land would be up to the City Council. The MVRTA would continue to have a bus stop in Washington Square in front of the current location, but would move its customer service office to the Granite Street parking garage.
Weitzman's design has already won praise from locals, including City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua. While he has yet to see the full proposal and dig into all the details, Bevilacqua said on the surface he is sold.
“I always believed there was a higher use for Washington Square than to sell bus tickets and this may be the bridge I had discussed before the council that could link Washington Street with Merrimack Street,” said Bevilacqua, who worked in Seymour Weitzman's Essex Street shoe shop when his grandfather served as the foreman there.
Local resident Devan Ferreira also sees potential.
“This would be a fantastic way to join both ends of downtown,'' she said, "with a worthy nod to history.''