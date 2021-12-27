LAWRENCE — Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are on the ground in the Merrimack Valley, helping local hospitals cope with an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week he was activating up to 500 members of the National Guard “to address the non-clinical support needs of hospitals and transport systems.”
Meanwhile, in Lawrence, city councilors were distributing free COVID-19 tests to residents living in their district.
Mayor Brian DePena provided the nine councilors with 90 tests each to distribute to residents living in their respective neighborhoods.
“I want to get these into people’s hands. People want to go out and I want them to have peace of mind,” said District F City Councilor Marc Laplante.
He described DePena’s idea to hand out the free tests through the councilors as “brilliant.” The process creates “little satellite” sites throughout the city to pick up the free tests.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Laplante said.
The state supplied the free tests to the city.
Baker said 300 members of the Guard started training last week and will support 55 acute care hospitals, as well as 12 ambulance service providers across the state.
Lawrence General Hospital has 10 Guard members “to support critical day-to-day operations” through March 20, said Ben French, LGH spokesperson.
Eight guard members “will be serving in patient observation role as patient safety monitors, one in a security role and one will serve in a patient transport role,” French said.
The National Guard is deploying three members to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and two to the hospital’s Haverhill location, said spokesperson Deborah Chiaravalotti.
“They will perform non-clinical duties in support of clinical departments like patient transport, delivering patient meals, helping environmental services, etc.,” she said.
Baker said the state’s Department of Public Health surveyed all hospitals and ambulance service providers, and in cooperation with the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, identified five key roles that non-clinical Guard personnel can serve in support hospital operations for up to 90 days:
- Nonemergency transport between facilities such as driving ambulances used to transfer patients between healthcare locations.
- Patient observers, including providing continuous or frequent observation of a patient who is at risk for harm to themselves.
— Security support by helping to maintain a safe workplace.
- In-hospital transport such as bringing patients via wheelchair or, if needed, stretcher, from their patient room to tests such as X-ray or CT-scan, or from the emergency department to their inpatient floor.
- Food service/tray delivery support to deliver patient meals to their rooms.
The state’s total reported deaths from the pandemic crept toward 20,000 late last week. The average age of patients who died from COVID-19 is 75 years old.
By month’s end, the state may also report more than 1 million confirmed infections throughout the pandemic.
Officials continue to urge people to obtain vaccinations and booster shots as the best defense against severe illness. More than 5 million residents have been vaccinated, but hospitals are struggling with rising COVID-19 patient counts and Baker said the “vast majority” of those patients are unvaccinated.
“There are going to be a lot more cases because omicron is very contagious, but people need to understand that the vaccines and the number of people in Massachusetts that have gone out and gotten vaccinated and gotten boosted — their risk is extremely low,” Baker said last week.
State House News Service contributed to this report.