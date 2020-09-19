HAVERHILL — With Haverhill public schools reopening next week for classroom learning, other schools in the city have already welcomed students.
Both Whittier Regional High School and Sacred Hearts School in Bradford have begun their new school year.
For Whittier students, a hybrid model calls for them to be in classrooms two days per week and learn remotely online from home the rest of the time. The plan is called a hybrid model because it consists of a mix of classroom and remote learning at the start of the school year, as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Whittier students also have the option participating in a fully remote model to start the year, allowing them to do all learning at home.
At Sacred Hearts, the majority of students are in classrooms five days per week, while some do remote learning five days per week.
Starting the new year at Whittier
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the school is following a hybrid learning model, which puts 1,150 students into two groups, "A" and "B." Students in Group A attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those in Group B attend in-person on Wednesdays and Fridays. That breakdown ensures no more than about half of all Whittier students are the building at any time.
Students are also placed in smaller academic groups of about 12 students and vocational groups of about 12 students.
All students take part in remote learning from home on Mondays. About 120 students chose to participate in a fully remote model to start the school year.
Freshmen and new students began the school year Sept. 16. Students in Group A began Sept. 17, and students in Group B began Sept. 18.
All students are participating in a two-week technology orientation to get familiar with online tools and resources they will use during remote learning days, while staff received 10 days of training and professional development before the first day of classes to prepare for the school's reopening amid COVID-19.
"The Whittier Tech community worked hard to craft a safe plan for our students' return," Lynch said. "We are just so happy that the hard work is paying off and we are seeing our kids again."
Students are required to maintain 6 feet of distance in their academic classrooms and vocational classrooms, labs and shops, and are required to wear face coverings at all times.
For students who do all learning remotely, vocational teachers are using videos regularly to teach various aspects of their trades, as well as conducting Google Meets from their shop areas.
All students also have iPads they use to support remote learning. Each day, teachers take attendance, classes say the pledge of allegiance and announcements are given.
New principal at Sacred Hearts School
Students at Sacred Hearts School welcomed their new principal, Susan Downer, who served as assistant principal last year under Principal Kathleen Blain.
Blain stepped down from the principal job after 16 years, but continues to work at the school by supporting its Catholic identity as director of mission effectiveness.
Sacred Hearts welcomed half of its students in grades one through eight on Sept. 9, and the other half on Sept. 10. Both groups began learning in classrooms on Sept. 11. Children in the Early Childhood Center (consisting of nursery, prekindergarten and kindergarten students) began attending full time on Sept. 14.
Eighth-graders Megan Manning and Dan DiPrima were happy to return to school.
"Coming back has been a very positive experience," Megan said. "The teachers have helped us so much.''
"It has been amazing to see all of my classmates in person again," Dan said.
Search process brings new principal
A search committee that included the Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts, interviewed three candidates and selected Downer as the school's new principal. She previously taught fifth grade at Sacred Hearts for six years.
Downer, 50, a lifelong Methuen resident and practicing Catholic, attended St. Monica's in Methuen and St. Mary's High School in Lawrence, where she was an All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball player. She played basketball at Merrimack College, where she graduated in 1991 with a degree in elementary education and sociology.
A well-known basketball figure in the Merrimack Valley, Downer coached Central Catholic's girls basketball team for 19 seasons. In 2015, after 326 victories and two state titles, she stepped down to spend more time with her family.
"Our children are in college now and this was an opportunity as a next step in my professional journey," she said about taking on the Sacred Hearts principal job.
Starting the new school year
About 95 students are attending the Sacred Hearts nursery and kindergarten program, while about 340 students are in grades one through eight.
"We're full and we have waiting lists at all grade levels," Downer said. "Our enrollment is extremely healthy."
Sacred Hearts has started the school year with students in classrooms five days per week, although 50 students chose to do all learning remotely from home.
"We are following DESE (state) guidelines of 3 to 6 feet distancing and all of our students have Plexiglass shields around their classroom desks while teachers have shields around their desks," Downer said.
Masks are mandatory and students receive outdoor mask breaks once a day, in addition to regular breaks, recess and lunch sessions. Half the students eat in the cafeteria while the other half eat lunch at their desks. They rotate weekly between the two locations.
"For students (kindergarten through eighth grade) who are learning remotely, we are live streaming via Zoom from our classrooms all day long," Downer said. "Teachers are using Smartboards attached to their laptops for a seamless, interactive process."
Students who have started the year learning remotely can choose to switch to classroom learning for the second trimester, she said.
"Teachers are creatively having students interact as well," she said. "As an example, you might have a reading lesson for first-graders where their teacher will ask them to find three things in their home that begin with the letter A, then have them show what they found to the class, using their laptop camera."
Downer said the school's reopening plan was developed with the help of parents and staff as well as from feedback from parents who responded to surveys, with majority asking for fully in-person learning.
Reopening preparations included deep cleaning of all classrooms, bathrooms, hallways and offices; hand sanitizer dispensers installed throughout the school; windows and screens repaired to ensure fresh air flow; and air purification machines and desk shields for every student installed in every classroom.
Officials said before school started, teachers attended training related to remote teaching. The training was directed by the school's coordinator of technology.