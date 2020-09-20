HAVERHILL — With local children returning to classrooms Monday, the city is bracing for how to deal with students who show symptoms of COVID-19 in school.
The school district has a plan to quickly separate such students from the rest of the school population, officials said. Those students would then be tested for the virus at a new lab in Haverhill dedicated to caring for the city's students and teachers, officials said.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta and Katie Vozeolas, director of health and nursing services for Haverhill schools, said they are refining the plan as the first week of classes is about to begin.
"We're all in this together as a community," Vozeolas said. "This is going to be a balancing act for the nurses."
One of the ways Haverhill hopes to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by increasing testing for students and teachers, Mayor James Fiorentini said. He recently announced a partnership involving the city, Pentucket Medical and the Mass. General Brigham hospital network to open a rapid-results test site downtown.
Slated to open at the end of September, the testing facility will be in the parking lot between the Pentucket Medical doctors complex and the police station on Bailey Boulevard. Testing will be by appointment-only and referral-only for Haverhill students and school staff, and also for Pentucket Medical patients, Fiorentini said.
In addition to the testing facility, school officials are firming up procedures for contact tracing in the event a student or school staff member tests positive for the coronavirus.
Vozeolas said separate areas are being established in each school to provide children with treatment for everyday ailments and chronic health conditions not related to COVID-19. Those areas are separate from where students who exhibit symptoms of the virus will be kept. All areas for sick students will be monitored by adults, and children in those areas will have time for mask breaks, meals and trips to the bathroom, school officials said.
While nurses will be vigilant for things like seasonal allergies in students compared to coronavirus symptoms, Vozeolas is asking parents to monitor their children's health with an eye toward signs of COVID-19.
"We know children present with (show) symptoms that are a result of many different things: Some of that's anxiety, maybe it's food insecurity. So when kids say they have a stomach ache or headache, nurses are going to be aware and try to make the best determination," Vozeolas said.
"We're going to be diligent about asking parents to monitor their child — and to communicate with the nurse, getting documentation from the (family) physician, so we have a baseline to work with," she said.
Using the example of a student with asthma, Vozeolas said if that child came to the nurse's office complaining of a cough, that alone would not be a reason to send them home from school
"We would manage their asthma to the medication plan we had in place, but if that child had a cough, fever and stomach ache, that child would go (home) because of their multiple symptoms," she said.
Depending on the symptoms which a child feeling ill shows to school nurses, the school may call parents to pick up the child and arrange for a COVID-19 test, Vozeolas said.
Family partnerships and patience are key while students and nurses get familiar with their new school routine, which includes wearing masks, remaining socially distant and watching for signs of the virus, officials said.
"We want to follow the guidelines the best we can and keep as many people healthy as we can," Vozeolas said. "We understand the hardship it is when we call and ask you to pick up your child and ask for them to get tested."
Should a child need testing, families will remain in contact with school nurses, Vozeolas said, and students must remain home until the test results are known. If the results are negative, students may return to school as long as they are symptom-free without the aid of medication for 24 hours, she said.
The school's extensive contact tracing protocol kicks in when a student tests positive for COVID-19, Vozeolas said.
"We don't anticipate that every child we send out (of school) is going to test positive. We're just trying to prevent an outbreak in our schools," she said. "The district is putting many protocols in place so we know where a child sat in a classroom or on a bus to the best of our ability. Not everyone a child's been exposed to will need to be contact-traced."
For example, Vozeolas said, if a student whose desk is in the front left section of a classroom tests positive for COVID-19, a student who sits in the right rear part of that classroom does not have to quarantine, based on current guidelines.