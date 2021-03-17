HAVERHILL — In an encouraging sign that the state is turning the corner on the pandemic, Northern Essex Community College plans to hold its 59th annual graduation ceremony May 15 outdoors on its Haverhill campus.
It will be a reversal from last year, when, because of COVID-19 concerns, graduates were asked to drop by the Haverhill campus to receive celebration boxes containing their diplomas and gifts. Those who could not make it were invited to a similar event held later at the college's Lawrence campus.
Last year's graduates were greeted by balloons, music, cheering Northern Essex faculty and staff, and the NECC Knight mascot (student trustee Courtney Morin), who posed for photos. Social distancing and the wearing of masks was required. The celebration packages included a NECC sweatshirt blanket, an NECC mask, an alumni decal and celebration photo sticks.
NECC President Lane Glenn greeted many of the graduates personally, noting they had completed a challenging semester that resulted from the impact of COVID-19. The college hosted a virtual commencement in August that included many elements of a traditional commencement, including speeches.
This year's ceremony will not equal events from years before the pandemic. During those events, the entire college community gathered under a giant tent on the Haverhill campus along with hundreds of guests. This year's ceremony will be a chance, however, for the 600 graduates to be part of an event that feels as close to past celebrations as possible, NECC officials said.
"The goal is to give our graduates the opportunity walk across a stage, wearing their caps and gowns, and be handed their diploma covers while receiving their well-deserved recognition," said college spokeswoman Ernie Greenslade.
For many graduates, it will be a reunion of sorts — the first time they have been together as a class in more than a year.
Because of the pandemic, the college transitioned to remote learning after last year's spring break. For the fall and spring semesters, about 90% of classes were conducted remotely, with exceptions such as health and science labs held in person.
Greenslade said although this year's graduation plan continues to be tweaked, the college wants to have ceremonies outdoors at the Haverhill campus, with socially distanced seating. To ensure social distancing, there will be no giant tent this year, she said.
Due to the pandemic and continued restrictions, the college will hold five smaller socially distanced ceremonies throughout the day on Saturday, May 15, NECC officials said. Those ceremonies will be organized by academic area.
The five academic areas are STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), business, liberal arts, health, and professional studies — which includes criminal justice, education, human service, and American sign language. A student speaker will be selected for each of those academic areas.
Because last year's commencement events were limited by the pandemic, graduates from the Class of 2020 have been invited to participate this year, Greenslade said.
NECC President Lane Glenn and academic deans will preside over the ceremonies and present diplomas and certificates.
After each ceremony for an academic area, graduates will leave to allow for the sanitation of chairs and other surfaces, and then the next group of graduates will arrive for their ceremony.
Whether guests will be allowed is a decision that will be based on state social distancing guidelines at the time of the events, Greenslade said.
Updates to this year's commencement exercises are available at necc.mass.edu/graduation.