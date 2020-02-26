ATKINSON — Rev. Jim Thomas stood in front of the Atkinson Congregational Church on Main Street, and waited for cars to drive up.
When a vehicle pulled into the semi-circle lot, Thomas motioned for the driver to roll down their window and smiled. He handed them a card with a Bible verse and information about the church and asked if there was anything they wanted him to pray for, and then he smudged ashes on their forehead in the shape of a cross.
“Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” Thomas said.
The car then drove away. The entire process took less than a minute.
“For me the best part is when someone comes who is not a regular churchgoer, but has church in their past and their history,” Thomas said. “Oftentimes, something like this is the first step in a sort of re-connection to religious life. You can see it in their eyes and in their face. Sometimes people literally sit here and cry because it is that powerful. The ability to touch someone, in a positive way, who has some disconnect from the religious experience, this can sort of help to reboot that connection, if you will. That's really gratifying.”
Ash Wednesday signals the beginning of the Lenten season, when Christians pray and fast in preparation for Easter. Churches across the region provided a variety of ways, some more conventional than others, for locals to observe the holiday.
And Atkinson Congregational isn’t the only church making an effort to adjust with the times with its "Ashes on the go" — South Church provided ashes outside a Starbucks in Downtown Andover. Sacred Hearts Parish distributed ashes to commuters at the Bradford train station in Haverhill.
Joe Kennedy, the pastoral outreach coordinator at Sacred Hearts Parish in Haverhill, spent Wednesday morning distributing ashes to commuters at the train station in Bradford.
"It really is born out of the idea of bringing Christ to where people are," Kennedy said about the unconventional methods of observing Ash Wednesday. "I think for churches, it's a recognition of the busy lives that people lead, and from a personal standpoint, it's churches recognizing that we need to be more creative in order to be a part of peoples lives and be there for them."
Thomas said he appreciates the fact that providing ashes in this way allows him to connect with people and help others feel connected to their religion.
This is the third year that Atkinson Congregational has offered “Ashes to go,” once in the morning and once in the afternoon. He said between the two sessions, an average of 40 cars drive up every year. Many of those cars are filled with families, he said.
“The idea is that some people are so busy, and they just can’t get to church on Ash Wednesday,” Thomas said about why the church hosts the drive-thru every year. “Or there are others who have maybe drifted away from or have been hurt by religion in the past. This is a simple way for them to reconnect.”
Most of the people who drove up to receive ashes are not members of the congregation, Thomas said, noting that Atkinson Congregational regulars, for the most part, attend the more traditional Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Many of those who receive ashes-to-go were either members of other local churches or not regular church goers.
“I make it really clear that if someone comes and they are a member of another local church or denomination, this isn't a poaching exercise,” Thomas said. “It’s really just offering a blessing to folks who aren't able to get to their own church that day or don’t have a church home. So it's not a recruitment tool.”
Several of the cars that came through on Wednesday morning were not Congregational Christians, but they still come to Atkinson Congregational to observe Ash Wednesday.
“What’s attractive about this is that you can come and be blessed and have the ashes, which is a tradition. It's a wonderful service for him to offer,” said 76-year-old Susan Garrant of Atkinson. “I feel blessed.”
Garrant said she appreciates the fact that drive-thru ashes gives her a chance to stay connected to her religion without rearranging her day.
“It's the convenience yes,” she said. “Especially in the way things are today. I'm on my way to work, so today it seemed like everyone is all rush-rush, and people don't necessarily take the time.”
Kay Galloway, an 80-year-old member of Atkinson Congregational Church, said getting ashes-to-go is a pleasant way to start her day.
“It’s a special day in Christianity and we celebrate the life of this fascinating man,” said Galloway of Atkinson. “I have a book discussion group at 10 o’clock at the library, so this is great.”
Mark Elliot, 57, of Atkinson, stood outside Atkinson Congregational waving and smiling to cars as they passed.
"I think its really a great idea, with the fast-paced lifestyle we have to endure these days," he said. "It gives people a second to really reflect."
Thomas said he knows that drive-thru ashes are not conventional, and he said that 50 years ago, many Christians would have balked at the idea of ashes-to-go.
“But I think church, when it is done well, is always evolving,” he said, noting that people are busier than ever and are no longer expected to make time for church.
“We aren't trying to copy the culture of our world, but we are trying to stay relevant to it,” he said.