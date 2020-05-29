Quarantine manes are being tamed at salons and barbershops across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, despite strict new pandemic protocols that change the ways stylists work.
Many visits have time limits. Waiting areas are empty, there are no communal magazines to flip through, and you won’t be offered a drink because of the impossibility of sipping it through a face mask.
New Hampshire, under the guidance of Gov. Chris Sununu, is already several weeks into allowing limited services in a modified environment, with more to be cleared June 1.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker began the reopening process in his state this week.
According to business owners on both sides of the state line, trepidation passes quickly, and guests are relieved about the sense of normalcy that comes with a simple haircut or coloring.
“I think they’re a little nervous until they come in. They have to wait in the parking lot and we go out to get them,” said Amy Blaze, co-owner of Salon Grazie in Salem, New Hampshire. “They see all the precautions and sanitation and guidelines we’re following so closely and it reassures them.”
Blaze, who helped open the salon 14 years ago, said customers are now sent away with a sanitizing wipe. It’s not on the list of state requirements, but instead “one of the things we’re doing that are above and beyond,” she said.
“They can wipe down their phone, their steering wheel,” Blaze said.
While Salon Grazie bustled last week, the owner of Pizzazze Salon in Haverhill, Kathy Darby, prepared for reopening.
“The first thing we did was come in a week early once we got the word of opening day,'' Darby said. "We came in and set the salon up, took precautions as mandated, spaced everything out six feet.''
She put a bottle of hand sanitizer by the front door and posted signs at the entrance telling customers “masks are required beyond this point.''
“If you’ve been sick lately, please don’t come in. Call and reschedule,” Darby said of another sign that now greets customers.
According to Baker’s pandemic safety standards for salons and barber shops, they were allowed to open May 25 as long as owners followed a checklist of requirements.
Divided into four sections, the list includes protocols for social distancing, hygiene, staffing and operations, as well as cleaning and disinfecting.
The governor's rules limited services to haircuts, coloring, blow-drying and treatments. Eyebrow waxing, beard trimming, lip waxing and other services are not allowed.
Workers must wear gloves, gowns or smocks, and glasses or goggles, Baker said. Requirements exist to change gloves and wash hands before and after each customer.
When feasible, Baker suggested that partitions be installed between stations. When customers enter each station, they must be given a clean cape to wear.
A full list of requirements is posted on the state’s website. Business owners are responsible for keeping up with any updates and changes, Baker said — but Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said officials in his city are also taking seriously the job of enforcing Baker’s rules.
“Before we get into issuing fines or anything like that, we’re here to help right now,” Fiorentini said. “We’re in help mode. I’ve had people visiting all of the salons and barbershops to make sure they know what is expected of them.”
He said Wednesday, “Everyone has been great so far. They’re all cooperating.”
Darby said the same of the first clients to visit her and three employees in her salon’s 1,500-square-foot space.
“Everyone has been the most positive,'' she said. "We were a little nervous at first, but once we saw how appreciative our clients were of all of our precautions, we all settled in.''
She described serious sanitization efforts that are typical of salons and barber shops, which licensing relies on.
“This is just the amped up version,” Darby said. “We set two rooms aside for people who really wanted to be isolated and didn’t want to be on the same floor as other customers. A lot of people have been extra appreciative of that, especially health care workers who come in.”
Maria Smithell, owner of Dolce Vita in Windham, is looking forward to expanding her salon and spa services on June 1. During the pandemic, Smithell has been an advocate for the safe reopening of cosmetology businesses.
“Almost weekly I’ve been sending emails to (Sununu’s) task force members, local state representatives, the state board of cosmetology,” she said. “I wanted to give some insight about what would allow us to get back to work while keeping everyone safe.”
After the first phase of reopening, Smithell started pushing for more clearance.
“For example, we were limited on what we could do for color services,'' she said, "but I put in a suggestion, and it was accepted, that we could do more with the time limit by not considering the processing time, since stylists aren’t in close contact with customers."
Sununu’s initial regulation allowed only for a maximum of 10 people — including customers and clients — inside a salon or barber shop at a time.
With 2,800 square feet, Smithell knew she could abide by social distancing guidelines while welcoming more people in.
“The new guidelines allow for that, thankfully,” she said.
“No one plans for a pandemic in a business plan," she added. "You have to make it work. I wasn’t going to sit back and just wait for everything to get better. I knew I had to contribute.”
Blaze elaborated, “We can do anything in the scope of our license” starting June 1, “as long as the mask stays on their face. We can’t do lip wax, but we can do brows. No beard or mustache trims. And they’re allowing us to blow-dry, which we couldn’t do before.”
“It’s like a new beginning,” she said. “We’re all ready.”