BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A judge made no immediate decision Friday after a lengthy bail hearing for a Massachusetts state trooper from Groveland accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
Sgt. Bryan Erickson, 38, of Groveland remains jailed without bail in New Hampshire after his Jan. 31 arrest. He is charged with second-degree and simple assault, obstructing report of a crime, disobeying an officer, criminal trespass and reckless operation.
Erickson, a trooper for the past 10 years and a former Marine, was charged after an incident involving the 29-year-old woman in Exeter, New Hampshire, according to a police report.
The trooper and his wife have two small children, said his defense attorney, who described the girlfriend as being angry because she and Erickson had broken up.
Erickson has been suspended indefinitely from the State Police following a duty status hearing. Massachusetts State Police will continue an investigation into the matter and monitor Erickson's prosecution in New Hampshire, said David Procopio, State Police spokesperson.
A police affidavit says that during an argument, Erickson took his girlfriend's cell phone and threw her on a bed. He “wrapped her arms around her on the bed and knelt on her upper thigh area so that she could barely breathe and could not move" and “put his hand on her neck and one of her fingers down her throat" to stop her from screaming, according to the affidavit.
Erickson is also accused of head-butting the woman twice, according to court papers.
Police said they responded to a 911 hang-up call at a house in Exeter and found Erickson in the garage. Police said he drove away at about 80 mph. Erickson was arrested at his home in Groveland on Jan. 31.
In court Friday afternoon, defense attorney Hank Brennan argued Erickson should be released on bail, with conditions including GPS monitoring if the court felt that was necessary.
Brennan said investigators have provided no photos showing the victim suffered marks from a beating, but rather just "light scratches" on the woman's hands.
"There was no brutal assault here,'' Brennan said. "There was no beating here."
Brennan also said text messages introduced by prosecutors indicate Erickson wanted to break up with the woman while she conversely wanted to spend intimate time with him.
"He never said he was going to kill her or threatened to kill her," said Brennan. Conversely, the woman said she wanted to "ruin" Erickson's life, Brennan said.
In his decade on the state police, Erickson never had an accusation against him "until she decided, they are broken up and she's going to get him back," Brennan said.
The situation is indicative "of an emotional breakup one side doesn't want," Brennan said.
Brennan also filed paperwork indicating the girlfriend had previously harassed Erickson's wife at their Groveland home and the wife sought a protective order, according to published reports.
