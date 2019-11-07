Bail set at $100K for accused Lawrence shooter  

HAVERHILL — A Lawrence man suspected of shooting another man in the face this summer was captured by a variety of agencies who were out looking for him in Haverhill late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
David Rafael Hernandez, 27, was eventually arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for armed assault with intent to murder but not before he crashed into three vehicles while trying to evade Haverhill detectives, state troopers and FBI agents, according to a police report.
During the pursuit in the Broadway and Monument Street area, Hernandez hit an Acura and pushed it through an intersection, according to police.
A grandmother with her 5-year-old granddaughter were in the car, authorities said.
Hernandez was held on $100,000 cash bail following his arraignment on the warrant in Haverhill District Court Thursday.
The warrant was issued after an Aug. 25 incident at Water and Jordan streets in Lawrence. Police say Hernandez shot a 21-year-old man in the face around 6:10 that night.
A man parked nearby ended up helping the shooting victim and taking him to the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room for treatment, according to police.
On Wednesday afternoon, Haverhill police detectives, state troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit and FBI agents went to a Woodcock Avenue address planning to arrest Hernandez on the outstanding warrant, according to a police report.
The officers saw Hernandez leaving the area in a 2006 Dodge Charger, according to police. He had cut his hair to alter his appearance, according to the report.
Troopers attempted to block Hernandez and force him to stop, but he took off at a high rate of speed, police said.
Hernandez sped down Broadway driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone and swerving into oncoming traffic, which was heavy due to rush hour, according to the report.
Police said Hernandez, in his efforts to duck authorities, struck several vehicles — the Acura, a Nissan Rogue and a Toyota Corolla.
Hernandez jumped out of the Charger and — despite being ordered at gunpoint to stop — he continued running, according to police.
He was eventually captured at 11-13 Monument St., police said.
Hernandez was carrying a green balloon that contained Suboxone and cocaine, according to the report.
In court Thursday, a prosecutor said Hernandez has a significant criminal record.
He is due back in court on Dec. 6 for a status hearing.
