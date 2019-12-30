HAVERHILL — Two Haverhill 14-year-olds appeared in Lawrence Juvenile Court Monday after police say they took officers on a chase in a stolen minivan.
A judge set bail for one of the teens at $500, while his co-defendant's bail was set at $100. Both teens, whose identities are not being made public, were ordered to return to court next month for pre-trial hearings.
Groveland police said the driver was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, two counts of leaving the scene of property damage and unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The second teen was charged with resisting arrest and being a minor in possession of marijuana.
Officers in that town first noticed the van going south on Route 97 toward Georgetown at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday. When the van turned without signaling, Groveland Officer Adam Sandborn attempted a traffic stop. Once he turned on his blue lights, the van sped up, then came to an abrupt stop and the driver and two other occupants fled, police said.
The van had not been put into park and crashed into a tree on the side of a Baldwin Terrace home.
The driver and a passenger were located a short distance from the minivan, which was reported stolen from Haverhill, police said. The third teen involved in the incident remains at large.
During booking, the driver was found to have three outstanding warrants for his arrest, all from Haverhill police. Both teens arrested have been recently charged with breaking into cars and stealing vehicles in Groveland, as well as incidents in Haverhill, police said.