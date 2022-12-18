HAVERHILL — To help support and sustain the mutual community banking model — particularly against the backdrop of financial services industry consolidation — the presently independent mutual holding companies of both Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank are combining to become one single mutual holding company with two independent community banks with combined assets of more than $2.5 billion.
Lloyd Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank, will serve as CEO of the newly formed holding company. Jonathan Dowst, president and CEO of Pentucket Bank, will serve as President and will succeed Lloyd Hamm at his retirement.
Dowst emphasized there will be no layoffs or closures of any of Pentucket Bank’s six branches or Newburyport Bank’s 10 branches since there is no overlap in retail banking territories.
“While operating under one holding company, each bank will maintain its local name, brand, headquarters, retail and lending organizations, management, Charitable Foundation, and Board of Directors,” Dowst said. “Corporators will serve as Corporators of the new mutual holding company. Additionally, a Board of Advisors will be formed for each respective Bank that Corporators serve today. To further the independence of the two banks, each bank will be instituting Charter provisions to ensure each organization remains a mutual savings bank for many years to come.”
He said the merger of the two holding companies is still subject to state and federal regulatory approvals and the approval of both boards of corporators, which include community members nominated to serve.
“We are targeting either April 1 or July 1,” Dowst said about the merger. “Both boards of directors have approved the merger and will remain independent.”
Dowst said the merger is a unique and different model for increasing size so as to afford more technology and provide better benefits for employees and customers.
“There are two other similar instances we’re aware of, New Hampshire Mutual, and Hometown Financial Group in Western Mass.,” he said. “We’re not the first but we’re fairly unique and the benefit is we have two strong banks and two strong legacies but we do want the benefit of scale this merger gets us so this is the best of both worlds.”
Customers of both banks are being mailed information that will include a list of frequently asked questions.
“Over time, customers will notice we will be able to have better hours from a call center perspective, and better technologies,” Dowst said. “A few years out, a Newburyport Bank customer will be able to do business at Pentucket Bank and vice versa. We’ll have integration teams working through questions such as the use of ATMs, but we don’t have a date at this time.”
Additionally, the merger will increase opportunities for employees of both banks.
“Newburyport Bank has about 200 employees and Pentucket Bank has about 120 employees so positions will come open more frequently, which is a big thing for the development of our staff,” Dowst said.
Operating under a single holding company will allow the two banks to consolidate back-office operations and systems, invest in advanced products and services, achieve scale and efficiencies, and invest in the customers and communities they serve.
“We believe independent community banks will survive but they face strategic challenges to thrive,” Hamm said. “Sharing operational costs and resources is a way to scale and stay competitive in the marketplace. This partnership is in the best interests of our customers, employees, and communities. Both banks will continue to have strong, independent presences as highly successful and competitive community banks.”
There is potential for other local banks to join the mutual holding company in the future, Dowst said.
“Since we are not public companies we don’t have shares of stock or pay dividends to shareholders,” Dowst said. “The profits we generate we invest in our communities in the form of charitable donations. We gave out about $524,000 last year and donated almost 5,000 hours of service. Our point is to generate profits for the benefit of our employees, our customers and our communities. That’s the stated mission of both banks.”
