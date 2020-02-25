HAVERHILL — Haverhill Senior Baseball is accepting applications for the 2020 season, which runs from mid-April through the end of July. There will be a division for players age 13 and one for ages 14 to 15. This is open anyone living in the Haverhill or southern New Hampshire areas. Applications are available online at haverhillseniorbaseball.com.
Please fill out a form and mail to the P.O. box noted on the form, along with a check or money order. Signups will also take place at the public library Feb. 29 and March 7 from 10 a.m. to noon and at the Papa Gino's on River Street on March 11 and 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Space will be limited depending on coaches. More information is available from Larry O'Brien at 978-373-6982 or Dan Francescone at 978-807-5068.
Corey the mad scientist coming to town
PLAISTOW — The Recreation Department will host a Mad Science Express on Feb. 27 at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
The event is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is not a drop-off program — the whole family is welcome to come.
Registration is not required but recommended at www.plaistow.com/recreation or by calling 603-382-5200 ext. 0.
If a cancellation is made due to weather, online registered participants will receive an email.
Notification will also be posted on the Plaistow Recreation Facebook page
Plaistow candidates night is March 3
PLAISTOW —The Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., hold a candidates night Tuesday March 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates for local office will participate in a moderated panel discussion and answer questions from the audience.
This event will also be streaming online and available for viewing on PlaistowAccess | Channels 17 & 23.
Rob Ninkovich guest at Boys & Girls Club celebration
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual celebration Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at DiBurro's in Ward Hill.
The event's special guest speaker is two-time Patriots Super Bowl champion and ESPN football analyst Rob Ninkovich.
The event will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dessert, live and silent auctions, seated programming, dueling pianos and dancing. It raises money to support various programs for club members.
Tickets are $100 before March 1 and $120 after that date and are available at the club, 55 Emerson St., or by contacting Melissa deFriesse at mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org or 978-374-6171, ext. 102.
||||