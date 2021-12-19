HAVERHILL — State transportation officials say they are eyeing the Basiliere Bridge connecting Haverhill and Bradford for a full replacement and that construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.
The project would take three and half years to complete, officials said.
MassDOT spokeswoman Kristen Pennucci said a Preliminary Structures Report under review recommends a full replacement of the 1925 bridge and the review is expected to conclude early next year.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he would like to see the project accelerated as he’s been asking state transportation officials to fix or replace the bridge since 2009, when he told them that large chunks of concrete had fallen from the bridge into the Merrimack River.
State officials responded by stepping up the bridge’s inspection cycle from every two years to every year.
The state listed the bridge as “structurally deficient” and included it in its reconstruction/rehabilitation program. Fiorentini said he was informed there are 200 other bridges in the state that are in worse condition.
In 2011, Fiorentini told state officials that the city’s ladder truck at the Water Street station is no longer allowed to cross the bridge because of weight restrictions and that it delays response times to Bradford. He asked that the bridge become a top priority for the state.
Fiorentini said he expects federal infrastructure money to pay for the project.
“Nothing speaks more to infrastructure than this project,” he said.
According to MassDOT, the project is planned to be funded through the 2024 Transportation Improvement Program for the Merrimack Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“Projects that are ready to go will be moved up the list and I’m hoping this will be one of them,” he said. “But we have other projects we’d like to move up as well.”
MassDOT’s timeline includes designs and permitting between 2023 and 2024 followed by construction in 2025, Pennucci said.
Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said for Ladder 1 out of the Water Street fire station to reach Bradford requires traveling down Merrimack and Washington streets, then crossing over the Comeau Bridge.
“It can be difficult to navigate because of traffic and there’s an extra distance to travel depending on the location of a fire,” he said.
Although Ladder 4 is sometimes housed at the Bradford Fire station, it is not a manned vehicle so the department relies on Ladder 1, he said.
“Without question, we’ve always said having the availability of both bridges is extremely important,” O’Brien said.
Concerns for repairing or replacing the bridge were recently re-ignited when Jeralyn Levasseur, chairman of the Haverhill Republican Committee, sent a letter to Fiorentini, O’Brien, City Council members and Haverhill’s legislative delegation about what she called the bridge’s “unsafe conditions.”
“The wear and tear on this structure is great and with winter approaching this makes it that much more dangerous for plows, among other heavy vehicles,” she said.
A host of officials responded to Lavasseur, including State Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Andy Vargas, and Christine Minicucci, State Sen. Diana DiZoglio as well as several Haverhill City Council members.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan asked that the issue be placed on the council’s Dec. 28 meeting agenda.
Vargas said that with so many other bridges deemed in worse condition, it has been difficult to get the state to move faster.
“With the federal infrastructure bill I am hopeful that we can get this expedited even further,” he said. “I anticipate another challenge will be finding the labor for all the demand in infrastructure projects – funding is one piece – labor and capacity are another. We will do all that we can to register the urgency behind the Basiliere Bridge and expedite the timeline.”
DiZoglio said she would to reach out to MassDOT while Campbell and Minicucci vowed to work with their colleagues to prioritize replacement of the bridge.