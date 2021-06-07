Bear spotted in Haverhill neighborhood

Courtesy photoHaverhill police released this photo of a black bear, seen Sunday morning in a wooded area near Pentucket Lake School.

HAVERHILL — Police issued a warning on social media Sunday morning about a black bear spotted in a Haverhill neighborhood. 

The bear was last seen in a wooded area near Pentucket Lake School, 252 Concord St., according to the statement.

Massachusetts Environmental and Haverhill police officers searched for the animal, the statement said. 

Police urged residents to be on alert and to call Haverhill police if they spot the bear. 

The environmental police also recommend that residents bring their bird feeders inside if possible, according to the statement.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you