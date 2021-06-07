Bear spotted in Haverhill neighborhood

HAVERHILL — Police issued a warning on social media Sunday morning about a black bear spotted in a Haverhill neighborhood.
The bear was last seen in a wooded area near Pentucket Lake School, 252 Concord St., according to the statement.
Massachusetts Environmental and Haverhill police officers searched for the animal, the statement said.
Police urged residents to be on alert and to call Haverhill police if they spot the bear.
The environmental police also recommend that residents bring their bird feeders inside if possible, according to the statement.