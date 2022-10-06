HAVERHILL — The Best Western hotel across from Westgate Plaza will close Oct. 23 in order to completely renovate the building, according to the hotel management company.
It is expected to reopen sometime next year, and will reopen under a new brand, with expanded in-room amenities and room types, according to Giri Hotel Management, which owns the hotel.
According to the city assessor’s office, the hotel has 127 guest rooms, some of which are used occasionally for emergency housing, such as for fire victims.
A statement issued by Giri Hotel Management noted the hotel has been a cornerstone building for over 50 years. The property will reopen in 2023.
According to Mayor James Fiorentini’s office, the hotel is expected to reopen in about six months, after renovations are complete.
Giri Hotel Management manages 46 properties in New England; in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
For more information about Giri Hotel Management, visit online at girihotels.com. View their entire hotel portfolio at https://girihotels.com/hotel-properties.
YWCA plans Fall Fest in Methuen
METHUEN — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its Fall Fest Oct. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club.
Tickets are $100 and all proceeds support YWCA programs and services for youths.
The event will include live music, a live auction, food, wine tasting, raffles and more.
For tickets or sponsorship information, visit online at https://ywcanema.org.
Rocks Village fall workshops announced
HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association is offering a variety of workshops this fall. Maximum number of participants for all workshops is 12.
Hand Made Junk Journal Workshop meets Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $45.
Paperwhite Bulb Forcing Workshop meets Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $45.
Wreath Decorating Workshop meets Nov. 19. Several sessions offered. Cost is $50.
All proceeds go toward historic restoration of the Hand Tub House and surrounding grounds.
For more information visit online at www.rocksvillage.org.
Ninety Nine restaurants support Boys & Girls Clubs this month
HAVERHILL — All Ninety Nine restaurants across New England and upstate New York are raising funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the month of October — with 100% of donations going directly to local Boys and Girls Club chapters in the communities Ninety Nine Restaurants serve. This is the 25th anniversary of Ninety Nine’s support and partnership with local Boys and Girls Clubs — with $5.3 million raised to date.
Guests who dine in will receive a $5 off $25 coupon for every $5 donation (coupon expires Nov. 20.)
Guests who order online at 99restaurants.com and make a $5 donation or more will immediately receive $5 off the online To Go order through Oct. 31.
Every Sunday in October and on Halloween Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.
Meet our Heroes set for Oct. 15 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — The second Meet Our Heroes family fun day will be held Friday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood St.
The event encourages youth to think about service careers by introducing them to members of all branches of the military, and members of police and fire departments from Boxford, Haverhill, Lawrence Methuen and North Andover.
Fun activities will be featured at the event, including cornhole, a virtual reality parachute jump, live physical fitness competitions, demonstrations, inflatable football toss and inflatable basketball games and videos, along with a food truck.
Freemasons to hold open house Oct. 15
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Masonic Building, 111 Merrimack St., will open its doors to the public on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you’ve ever wondered who the Freemasons are, whether they are the descendants of the Knights Templar, or what the inside of their building looks like, here’s your chance to find out.
The two Masonic Lodges, Merrimack and Saggahew will offer tours of the historic Haverhill Masonic Apartments and answer questions about Freemasonry’s place in world, American, and Haverhill history.
One of the pillars of Freemasonry is extending charity to others, this year we’ve decided to partner with the Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank and will be collecting unopened packages of diapers at the Open House.
Members of both lodges will lead tours of their building, talk about Freemasonry’s history, discuss its rituals, signs and symbols, and explain what they do. Members of the two Haverhill lodges will be displaying many historical artifacts from their collections and archives.
For more information contact Richard Poor at merrimacklodge@gmail.com or visit online at haverhillmasonry.org.
