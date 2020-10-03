HAVERHILL — The annual Betsy Conte Food Drive that is typically conducted during the VFW Santa Parade, which has been canceled, will instead be held at the Bradford Country Club.
The drive celebrates the memory of Betsy Conte, a former Haverhill city councilor and community activist, and will take place Monday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 9, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Members of the public are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items at the club, 201 Chadwick Road. Paper and hygiene products are needed as well. All items will be distributed to Haverhill's food pantries, which have been inundated with requests for assistance during the pandemic.
The club will be hosting a golf tournament, which is sold out, on Friday, Oct. 9, in support of the food drive. Members of Conte family will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect items that will go directly to the city's food pantries.