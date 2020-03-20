LAWRENCE — Senior citizens and others are asked to be on the alert for people dressed in doctor's coats carrying what appear to be medical kits and going door-to-door offering free coronavirus tests.
Lucilia Prates-Ramos, statewide director of Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol Program, a program of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley-North Shore, said she wants to warn people of these kinds of scams, which have been reported in Lawrence and Methuen and are also proliferating across the country.
"Unfortunately, our elders are a very vulnerable population for these kinds of scams and scam artists," she said. "People need to be absolutely cautious."
One of these scams involves people going door-to-door offering virus testing as well people making phone calls offering this kind of testing and other services.
"Be particularly suspicious of anyone offering COVID-19 testing in exchange for your Medicare number, money, or to gain access into your home," Prates-Ramos said. "Sadly, the scams around coronavirus testing are spreading almost as fast as the virus itself."
She said testing can only be ordered by a treating physician.
"We have heard about teams in white coats are going door-to-door offering virus testing," she said. "This is not a valid offer. What they are really interested in is robbing the elder or stealing their identify."
In Haverhill, police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said that although his department has not received any reports of coronvirus testing scams, there are still numerous other scams still being perpetrated. He said residents should be extremely cautious about protecting their personal information and to refrain from divulging this information to sources they cannot verify.
Doherty said that if you see suspicious people in your neighborhood or if someone suspicious knocks on your door, to call police at 978-373-1212.
Prates-Ramos said the Senior Medicare Patrol Program has also heard reports of callers pretending to be a nurse offering test results once you give them a credit card number.
"These kinds of calls are also not for real," she said.
Her organization recommends never accepting a coronavirus test from someone who comes to your door; who approaches you at the grocery store or other community venue such as a parking lot; who calls offering a mail-in test in exchange for money or Medicare number, or who calls to request your bank card or account information to pay for a test.
"If someone knocks at your door to offer medical testing, do not let them in," Prates-Ramos said. “Instead, call the police immediately. Remember to never give your Medicare number, credit card number or banking information to someone you don’t know."
If a testing kit is mailed to you, do not accept it or return it to the sender, Prates-Ramos advises.
“Keep a record of the sender’s name and the date you returned the items,” Prates-Ramos said. “Then make a note to check your Medicare Summary Notice, if you are on traditional Medicare, or your Explanation of Benefits statement, if you have a Medicare Advantage plan, to make sure Medicare did not pay for the test kit. If you have any questions, please call us."
Elder Services has a dedicated phone line 978-946-1243 for people looking to report scams. Your call will be returned within one business day.
For details about scams related to coronavirus testing call the MA SMP Program at 1-800-892-0890 or visit the Federal Trade Commission at consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/coronavirus-scammers-follow-headlines.
The Massachusetts Senior Medicare Program reaches out to and educates beneficiaries and also encourages engagement in their healthcare experiences and reports questionable billing, potential cases of illegal marketing, and other deceptive sales tactics. Learn more at MASMP.org.
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley-North Shore is a private, nonprofit agency with a mission to ensure the health, safety and independence of older adults and persons with disabilities. Visit online at ESMV.org.