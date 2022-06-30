HAVERHILL — Motorcyclists rolled into Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings on Sunday, June 26, to share their passion for riding with residents.
Bikers revved their engines, chatted with residents and enjoyed ice cream during the afternoon indented as entertainment.
Haverhill Crossings Executive Director Nick Barash said engaging residents with different activities is a priority.
“It’s important for residents to be exposed to this type of thing and to do something different within the community setting,” he said.
The Crew Motorcycle Club, with over 100 members from across the Merrimack Valley, is eager to share their love of bikes, said club leader Ray Hennessey.
“The residents have been excited about our arrival,” Hennessey said. “We’ve been excited to go. It’s a way to give back to the community.”
Hennessey said that the majority of the club’s gatherings are for a “good cause.” The inspiration behind their attendance at the residential home stemmed from one resident’s interest.
“My daughter works at the facility, and one day, a resident expressed to her how much he likes motorcycles,” Hennessey said. “Every day she went in, he always asked questions about motorcycles.”
Then, Hennessey arranged for members of his group to show up together.
Bob Ballum, a member of the club who made an appearance at the gathering with his bike, said he was glad to uphold the club’s passion for riding to benefit others.
“It is a supportive act. Not many people come down to see (the residents),” he said. “It is great to be able to mix and mingle with them.”
Biker Carol Freitas said she enjoys charity rides.
“It is something nice to do and it feels good to be here. We have a good group of bikers,” she said.
The club intends on joining hundreds of other bikers this summer in support of Sammy’s Ride, an annual event at which money raised benefits road safety efforts.
