North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.