HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College biology student Heather DiLuzio didn’t hesitate when offered an internship caring for African penguin hatchlings to help reverse the decline of the endangered species.
The hatchlings will require feeding every three hours and close monitoring of behavior and temperature. Her duties will also include a procedure called “candling” the egg, which involves shining a bright light against the eggshell to determine the viability of the embryo and how far the embryo has developed. The process from egg hatching to release usually takes three to four months.
“African penguins used to be very plentiful but have been dwindling in numbers in recent years,” she said. “The mothers have been abandoning their eggs as it’s been too hot, so they go into the water to cool off.”
DiLuzio will be interning with the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds in Capetown, South Africa, for six months. She leaves April 21 to begin her adventure.
“I felt like I could not pass up the opportunity to work with penguins and live near the beach,” she said.
While the internship will provide invaluable experience for DiLuzio, it is unpaid.
She is currently raising money to help cover some of her travel and housing costs and living expenses while in South Africa. She has a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/help-me-save-endangered-african-penguin-chicks.
Northern Essex is providing a $5,000 scholarship through the NECC Foundation Inc.
“It’s an amazing and unexpected offer by the NECC Foundation,” she said.
DiLuzio, 41, of North Andover has always had a passion for animals. Growing up in Littleton, her family had dozens of pets and even rehabilitated several wild animals, including injured squirrels and birds. Now, that passion for wildlife is taking her to South Africa.
“My mom is very excited about my internship as she loves animals,” DiLuzio said.
DiLuzio credits her Northern Essex biology professor Diann Cahaly with helping spark her interest in conservation and evolution.
“We have spent quite a bit of time on the impact humans have on the environment,” said DiLuzio, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Northeastern University and has been working with the nonprofit Angel Flight Northeast in North Andover for the past six years in various roles, including event planning and fundraising.
DiLuzio started to explore obtaining her master’s degree and thought she’d test the waters at NECC first by enrolling last fall in Biology I and this spring in Biology 2 and Marine Biology. She can apply the credits she earns should she decide to pursue a master’s degree in marine or conservation biology.
A chance encounter with a staffer from SANCCOB at a wildlife rehabber conference she attended last month in Delaware led her to the upcoming internship opportunity.
“I had no idea how much of an impact Northern Essex would have on my life when I started last fall,” she said. “With their help, and my biology teacher Diann Cahaly specifically, they are supporting me as I pursue my dream of helping endangered animals. It’s a bold next step for me, but I feel extremely lucky to have the encouragement of friends, family, and NECC.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.