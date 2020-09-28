The public has a chance to help coronavirus victims through new treatments developed by medical experts.
Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
The Red Cross is seeking such donations in locations in the Merrimack Valley. The organization is urging would-be donors to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible. Donations are needed to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have the blood products they need.
“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with Red Cross Biomedical Services.
"With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them,” Goodhue said.
The Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card to five winners of a drawing who donate in October. Terms and conditions are listed at rcblood.org/unite. People who donate by the end of September will receive a coupon for a free haircut coupon at participating Sport Clips Haircuts locations. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Haverhill: Oct. 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 111 Merrimack St.
Methuen: Sept. 25 from 1 to 6 p.m.; Sept. 29, Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 from 2 to 7 p.m.' and Oct. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m., all at the Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway.
North Andover: Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St.
The Red Cross encourages eligible people to schedule an appointment, download the free blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.