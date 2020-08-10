HAVERHILL — If you happen to be onboard Tim Slavit's decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard utility boat for one of his river tours, you're traveling in a vessel steeped in history.
The boat once roamed Lake Superior. Decades ago, Coast Guard members used it on search-and-rescue missions there.
Slavit, Haverhill's former assistant harbormaster, said that for now he's using the Coast Guard boat for the river tours, but next year he plans to bring in a much larger boast — a 65-foot-long, 149-passenger vessel. That will allow him to operate larger river tours like his father, the late William "Captain Red" Slavit, did decades ago.
Tim Slavit said his shallow-draft utility boat — only 3 feet, 2 inches deep into the water — was built in 1959 in the Coast Guard shipyard in Curtis Bay, Maryland. It was designated CG-40587, an identification Slavit was allowed to keep.
"I was told by the previous owner that one famous episode it was involved in was in November of 1975, after the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," Slavit said of his boat. "He told me this particular boat was the first Coast Guard boat on scene after the worst winter hurricane on record subsided."
According to the Coast Guard Historian's Office, all Coast Guard 40-foot utility boats were decommissioned by 1983.
Slavit said that last October, a retired coast guardsman from the Staten Island, New York, area who knew Slavit's father, the late William "Captain Red'' Slavit, Haverhill's longtime harbormaster, called the younger Slavit. The man said he wanted to give his old Coast Guard boat to the Slavit family, with the understanding the boat would be refurbished and used again.
Slavit said he and his sons spent all winter restoring the boat, which is equipped with specialized rescue gear, including night lights, a water pump and a hose with a nozzle to respond to boat fires and pump water from sinking boats. It is also able to tow large boats.
"We have a survivor's cabin that holds 25 people," Slavit said. "As far as we've been able to determine, this is the last Coast Guard utility boat in existence in our country, although some of them were sold to the French Navy and served as gun boats during the Vietnam War."
Here's a detailed description of the Mark IV Model-1 boat:
Length: 40 feet
Draft (depth into water): 3 feet, 2 inches
Weight (including fuel and gear): 23,765 pounds
Engine: Twin diesel GM 6-71, 190 BHP (brake horse power)
Maximum speed: 20 knots (about 23 mph)
SOURCE: United States Coast Guard Harbor Patrol Fleet