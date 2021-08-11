HAVERHILL — Officials responsible for managing the use of the city's public docks say they want to enforce rules on how long a boat can stay there, but they also want to provide some leeway to boaters who are in a bind.
In the case of one Haverhill boat owner, officials say they are struggling to find a solution to the problem of his boat being tied up to the docks since last week, which they say is in violation of city rules.
The boat owner is considered to be the first to violate new rules put in place earlier this summer by the city's harbor commission.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said he is working with police and Harbormaster Michael Vets to have the owner remove the boat, which as of Wednesday was still docked there.
O'Brien said the city's harbor commission created new rules in June that limit docking to five hours per day and bans overnight docking.
"The owner has consistently told the harbormaster that it will be removed," O'Brien said. "We're trying to work with the owner as he is in clear violation of the new rules. We are doing everything we can to be cooperative with the owner. We've bent over backwards as a community to try to help this man."
Vets said the boat's owner had previously requested a mooring block and chain be placed near the public ramp on the Bradford side of the river, but that the owner never followed through with the request.
Vets said that after he was alerted to the boat at the city's docks, he researched its registration to identify the owner then contacted him.
"He told me to trust him and that he wants no problems," Vets said. "I called him Sunday at noon and texted him and he texted me back saying the boat will be moved and that he was changing its batteries. He also said he has a place to dock it down river."
Vets said the owner has since been ignoring his phone calls and that he wants to offer the owner a free tow if needed.
"I'll gladly give him a few more days to get his mechanic down there," Vets said.
O'Brien said police were able to contact the man on Tuesday and were assured he would move the boat within "24 to 48 hours."
Harbor Commission member Alan Foucault said that on June 3 the commission approved new rules for use of the city's docks, including limiting docking to five hours a day, no overnight stays without the prior approval of the harbormaster and no commercial activities without all required approvals.
Foucault said that signs indicating these restrictions were installed by the DPW at the public docks.
"The city wants to be supportive of visitors coming to the city by boat to take advantage of the downtown restaurant district," Foucault said. "These new rules support that goal."
City Solicitor William Cox said the commission has the legal authority to adopt policies, rules and regulations regarding the use of docks and even has the power to fine a violator up to $100.
Foucault said the city docks support economic development and foster and support business on the waterfront.
"If you have a good sized boat sitting there, it prevents others from using available space on the docks," he said.