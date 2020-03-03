HAVERHILL — Haverhill Rotary will hold a Bocce Ball Bash on Saturday, March 7, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St. (Route 110) in Methuen.
The event will benefit charitable organizations in the Greater Haverhill area, as well as International Rotary projects such as End Polio Now, dedicated to eradicating that disease around the world.
The bocce tournament will be played on regulation courts and there will also be an Italian buffet, cash bar and prizes.
The tournament will host 32 teams of four players participating in a series of games until the final bracket is determined. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second-, and third-place teams. No experience is necessary.
The cost is $50 per player, which includes food, bocce, and a contribution to Rotary.
Guests are welcome to join the event for $25, which covers food and a contribution.
For more information contact Megan Shea at msheama@verizon.net. Event flyers and registration forms are available on the Rotary Club of Haverhill Facebook page and at the Public Library.
Local authors release new children's books
HAVERHILL — Bert LaCerte Jr. of Bradford and Annemarie Riley Guertin of Haverhill have both released new children's books which are available on Amazon.
LaCerte's first book, "Noam, The First Easter Bunny," is a picture book published by Christian Faith Publishing. A video featuring the Noam is available on YouTube. LaCerte says he hopes to turn Noam into a plush toy that will be available soon.
Guertin released her second book, "Why the Evergreens Keep Their Leaves." It follows her 2018 debut children's book, "How the Finch Got His Colors." Both of Guertin's books are published by Familius.
Kentucky Derby Ball upcoming in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — St. Joseph Regional Catholic School will hold a Kentucky Derby Ball, fundraiser gala and auction Saturday, March 21, from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
The gala is the school's largest fundraiser.
Tickets are available at stjosepheagles.org/2020_auction/.
Spring fundraiser planned in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Fidelity House CRC will hold its annual spring fundraiser March 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
The event will unite more than 300 local business owners and community members to raise funds for people with disabilities.
This year’s theme is “A Sense of Belonging for People with Disabilities.” There will be an online auction with one-of-a-kind packages and local trips, entertainment, dinner and dancing.
With more than 30 locations and over 20 programs, the nonprofit Fidelity House CRC supports 1,200-plus people in the Merrimack Valley. The organization is committed to empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to pursue their goals and live a fulfilled life.
Auction items include museum tickets, a one-night stay at Foxwoods Resort and Casino, restaurant gift certificates and more.
Tickets are $60 per person with tables of 10 available. For more information, to make a donation, or to purchase tickets, visit crcmass.ejoinme.org/eveatgall2020. To become a sponsor, contact Nicole Sammartino at 978-332-9181 or nsammartino@fidelityhhs.org.
Visit online at fidelityhhs.org.