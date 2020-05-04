HAVERHILL — The body found in the Merrimack River Sunday morning has been identified as that of a 13-year-old Lawrence boy missing since March 13.
Sophonnut Dy, a student at UP Academy Leonard, was last seen near the Duck Bridge in Lawrence at 2:46 a.m. March 13 when his image was captured by a surveillance camera, police said.
Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office, which released the identity Monday afternoon.
In the days since boy's disappearance, an extensive search was conducted across Lawrence, including near the Duck Bridge, which spans the Merrimack River and connects Union and South Union streets.
Lawrence police spokesman Detective Thomas Cuddy said the search of the Merrimack River and its banks began after Sophunnut's parents reported he had been missing for 17 hours.
The camera surveillance system showed the boy at the Duck Bridge, Cuddy said. Lawrence police and firefighters, along with the Essex County Sheriff's Department, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and the Haverhill harbormaster, searched both sides of the river over several days, Cuddy said.
On Sunday, Haverhill police and firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a body floating in the Merrimack River in the vicinity of Groveland and Water streets, according to Essex County District Attorney's office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
Haverhill police were assisted in the investigation by detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's office, Kimball said.
