LAWRENCE — Carla Rasetta of North Reading, Nicole Wiggins of Methuen, Jeff McManama of Wakefield and Hope Mabry of Medford hope to raise more than $40,000 for Lazarus House shelters, food pantry and soup kitchen in Lawrence as participants in this year’s 126th Boston Marathon. The race is April 18.
Wiggins has raised $6,682 and is 67% of the way to her $10,000 goal. She is running for Lazarus House “because of the impact they have on those struggling in my own community. Growing up in the Merrimack Valley, my family has been involved with the Ministry since I was young.” Wiggins added that she knows the money she raises will go directly to the families and individuals that need it the most.
McManama has raised $10,016, exceeding his $10,000 goal, and wants to encourage the community to continue to give past this goal for the guests in need at Lazarus House.
Rasetta has raised $8,065 and is 81% of the way to her $10,000 goal, while Mabry has raised $6,000 and is 60% of the way to her $10,000 goal.
For more information or to donate, visit www.LazarusHouse.org/Donate.
Spring flower sale supports Merrimack Valley Hospice
HAVERHILL — The Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice will hold their annual spring flower sale distribution Sunday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flowers By Steve in Bradford. Pre-order your tulips, hanging pansies, hydrangeas and African violets directly at of Flowers by Steve, with proceeds supporting Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice.
Order your flowers at homehealthfoundation.org and they will be available for “drive by” pickup at Flowers By Steve, 14 Cross Road.
Presidential visits to Andover’s Memorial Hall Library
ANDOVER — A program titled “Presidential Visits to Andover” will be presented Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Library auditorium.
Sponsored by Andover’s 375th Anniversary Committee and Memorial Hall Library, this presentation by NECC History Professor Richard Padova will take a look at presidents and former presidents who have visited Andover over the years from George Washington to George H.W. Bush. This event is free and open to the public and includes a free raffle drawing.
This presentation will also formally open a display at Memorial Hall for the month of April of memorabilia related to presidents who have visited Andover from the Padova collection. For more information, visit www.andover375.org or www.mhl.org (events then adult programs).
Orders being taken for Easter bake sale
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis is holding a pre-order Easter bake sale. Tsourekia (sweet bread), spinach pie, baklava, finikia, kourambiethes and koulourakia (twisted cookies) will be available for purchase. To order, please call Alexandra at 978-55-5671 or the church office at 978-373-3311. Orders can be picked up on Friday, April 15 or Sunday, April 17, at the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St.
Project Manager set for Multicultural Festival 2022
HAVERHILL — The Multicultural Festival Haverhill Committee announced it has hired Shawna Kelley as this year’s project manager.
Kelley, a graphic artist, has participated in many events in the downtown such as River Ruckus, KidsFest, and the Make Some Noise Concert Series and she was the project manager for the Multicultural Festival of Haverhill in 2021.
Currently, Kelley serves as the Administrator for Phoenix Rising Church and sits on the boards of Merrimack Valley Music and Arts and the Belleville Roots Stage.
The Multicultural Festival will be held on Aug. 6. Location and time will be announced.
If you would like to get involved with the planning committee, visit Multicultural Festival Haverhill on Facebook or email mcfhaverhill@gmail.com.
Visit online at www.mass-culture.org/haverhill.
Adventures Raising Monarchs
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Garden Club will present “Adventures Raising Monarchs” with Kathy Slade Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. in the North Andover Historical Society’s Stevens Center, 800 Massachusetts Ave. The event is free and open to all.
Slade will discuss raising and releasing Monarchs and supporting them in your garden. The presentation is ideal for families and children, and includes photos and videos highlighting the stages of monarch development.
Please RSVP via email at northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com or online at www.northandovergardenclub.com, or on the Club’s Facebook page. Parking is available on Academy Road or in the public lot located in the Old Center. Limited parking behind the Stevens Center.
